Seven seeking two seats in Holmes County commissioner race in March primary

MILLERSBURG − Seven republican candidates filed for two seats in the partisan race for Holmes County commissioner in the March 19 primary election.

Joe Miller, a Republican, is the lone incumbent who will seek reelection to a four-year term beginning Jan. 3, 2025. He will be opposed by Ervin D. Yoder, also a Republican.

The other seat of retiring commissioner Ray Eyler is being sought by five candidates − David Crilow, Holley Johnson, Steve Johnson, Dustin Kaufman and Eric D. Strouse.

Other races for which the deadline for candidates to file was 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, include uncontested races for prosecuting attorney, Matt Muzic; clerk of courts, Rhonda Steimel; sheriff, Timothy Zimmerly; county recorder, Anita Hall; treasurer, Leslee S. Mast; and county engineer, Chris Young.

No candidate filed for the position of county coroner, nor was there a candidate for representatives to Congress in the 7th and 12th districts.

No candidates filed for the men's or women's State Central Committee representative in the 19th district.

The deadline for candidates to appear on the March primary ballot was Wednesday, Dec. 20. In Holmes County the two open seats for commissioner are contested.

Four candidates filed for the two-year position of state representative in the 98th District. Three Republicans, Mark Hiner, Brandon Lape and Scott Pullins, and Democrat Annie Homstad filed.

Republican Jeff Furr filed for the judge of the 5th District Court of Appeals.

Democratic candidates filing for Central Committee positions are:

Mark Shroyer, Hardy Township Central Committee

Marjorie Riggle, Millersburg East Central Committee

Margaret Yoder, Millersburg West Central Committee

Libby Wengerd, Killbuck Township Central Committee

Patricia Dutton, Mechanic Township Central Committee

Georgia Jaeb, Monroe Township Central Committee

Phillip D. Heinrichs, Richland Township Central Committee

Susan M. Bacon, Ripley Township Central Committee

Karin Yoder, Walnut Creek Township Central Committee

Valerie Black, Washington Township Central Committee.

