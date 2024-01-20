Seven sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Jan. 20—JAMESTOWN — Seven people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Nathan Allen Lang, 39, Bismarck, pleaded guilty to theft of property, a Class A felony, and escape, a Class C felony.

On July 18, Lang was accused of removing or attempting to remove himself from official detention or failing to return to official detention following a temporary leave granted for a specified purpose or limited period when he was detained in a facility for custody for convictions in 2022 and taking a vehicle and a trailer valued at more than $50,000 with intent to deprive the owner.

Judge James Shockman sentenced Lang to 44 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 166 days served concurrently with a previous conviction in 2022. Shockman placed Lang on two years supervised probation and ordered him to pay $10,046 in restitution.

A Class A felony is punishable by 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Chanulae Miee Smith, 27, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to two counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information, Class B felonies.

Smith was accused of using two individuals' personal identifying information to obtain or attempt to obtain from a business credit, money, goods or services with a value exceeding $1,000 on Oct. 15 and Oct. 29.

Shockman sentenced Smith to 16 days in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 16 days served. Shockman placed Smith on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $650 administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $5,811 in restitution and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Donald William Neumann, 63, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to three counts of failure to register as a sexual offender, Class C felonies.

Neumann was accused of being an individual required to register as a sex offender and failing to register with the law enforcement agency having local jurisdiction his place of residence and change in employment address at least 10 days before the change from April 4 to May 4, being an individual required to register as a sex offender and failing to register a change in his address within three days with the law enforcement agency having local jurisdiction of the new place of residence from Aug. 11 to Dec. 18 and being an individual required to register as a sex offender and failing to register a change in computer online identity with the law enforcement agency having local jurisdiction of the new place of residence within three days of the change from July 31 to Dec. 27.

Shockman sentenced Neumann to 90 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 10 days served. Shockman placed Neumann on two years supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

Triston Joseph Donald Radtke, 23, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with registration requirements, a Class C felony, and false reports to law enforcement or other security officials, a Class A misdemeanor.

Radtke was accused of being an individual required to register as a sexual offender and having a change in computer online identity and failing to register the change with the law enforcement agency having local jurisdiction of his residence within three days of the change from May 1 to Sept. 5 and giving false information or a false report to a law enforcement which he knew to be false when the information or report may interfere with an investigation or may materially mislead a law enforcement officer on Sept. 5.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Radtke to 18 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for one day served. LeFevre placed Radtke on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal bond forfeiture/state, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Tiffany Ann Tremberth, 33, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felonies.

On April 4, Tremberth was accused of possessing methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia including but not limited to syringes and a spoon with previous convictions in 2021.

Shockman sentenced Tremberth to five days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for five days served. Shockman placed Tremberth on one year supervised probation and ordered her to complete a chemical dependency evaluation and complete recommended treatment prior to probation ending. Tremberth was also ordered to pay a $35 indigent defense application fee and a $25 victim-witness fee.

Austin Edward Henne, 45, West Fargo, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to theft of property, a Class C felony.

Henne was accused of taking, transferring and/or possessing someone's air compressor, generator and battery charger with a combined value over $1,000 but less than $10,000 from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 1, 2022.

Shockman sentenced Henne to one year and one day in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation suspended. Shockman placed Henne on two years supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $4,000 restitution and a $25 victim-witness fee.

Keith Douglas Lasater, 39, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to driving/operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor or drugs, a Class C felony.

Lasater was accused of driving under the influence of an intoxicating liquor while having at least three prior convictions within 15 years on Oct. 15.

Shockman sentenced Lasater to one year and one day in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 58 days served. Lasater was placed on two years supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $2,000 fine-state, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.