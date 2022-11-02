Seven sentenced to prison for meth distribution in west-central Illinois

courtroom gavel

MACOMB — Seven people were sentenced to prison as a result of arrests for methamphetamine distribution from Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit, according to a McDonough County Sheriff's office release.

The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department.

The following federal prison sentences were handed down in federal court in Rock Island Oct. 28:

• Jeanna M. Rechkemmer, 32, of Bushnell, sentenced to 11.25 years;

• Jerel J. Guarin, 42, of Colchester, sentenced to 12 years;

• Amanda S. Edwards, 40, of Bardolph was sentenced to 10 years;

• Trenton L. Sealock, 25, of Bardolph was sentenced to 12 years;

• Christopher A. Yates, 39, of Joliet was sentenced to 14 years;

• Amber M. Phelps, 31, of Colchester was sentenced to 10 years;

• John W. Yates, 56, of Bushnell was sentenced to 10 years;

They were prosecuted by the United States District Court Central District of Illinois at Rock Island for distributing methamphetamine throughout McDonough County in west-central Illinois, McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announced.

The federal investigation has been ongoing for the last two year and has covered McDonough County, Knox County, Warren County, Henderson County, Mercer County, Fulton County, Hancock County, and Burlington, Iowa.

The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Task Force was assisted in the investigation by the D.E.A., Federal Bureau of Investigation, West Central Illinois Task Force, Galesburg Police Department, Monmouth Police Department, Burlington Iowa Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sherriff’s Office, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Meth bust, 7 get prison sentences after west-central Illinois sting