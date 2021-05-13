Seven & i shares soar 7% after news of ValueAct stake build-up

FILE PHOTO: The logo of 7-Eleven is seen at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Seven & i Holdings shares surged more than 7% to a two-year high on Thursday after news it was targeted by activist investor ValueAct Capital, which asked the Japanese owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain to restructure itself.

ValueAct amassed a $1.53 billion, or 4.4%, stake in Seven & i and wants it to take steps to boost its value, including a potential break-up, Reuters reported.

“We refrain from commenting on individual shareholders' matters. Not only in this case, but also in the future, we will continue to engage in dialogue with our shareholders,” Seven & i said in an emailed statement when asked for a comment.

Seven & i shares surged to as high as 7.3% in morning trading, compared with a 2% fall of the benchmark Nikkei stock average.

For a graphic on Seven & i shares:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gjnpwnjkxvw/image-1620869507510.png

Seven & i became the latest in a growing list of Japanese companies to face pressure from investment funds. Shareholder activism is booming in Japan, driven by a government push to provide higher returns to investors.

San Francisco-based ValueAct has had some notable success in Japan, where companies traditionally have been wary of activist investors.

One of the fund's partners, Robert Hale, joined the board of Olympus Corp in 2019. Shares in the maker of endoscopes have nearly trebled since early 2019.

ValueAct told its investors on Wednesday in a letter seen byReuters that it built a 4.4% stake in Seven & i and believesthat the sum of its parts is worth much more than its currentmarket value.

The hedge fund said the 7-Eleven business could be worthmore than double what its parent is currently valued at if thecompany restructures itself to focus on the convenience storesor if 7-Eleven is spun out.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Rocky Swift; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • NY Post's Baffling Take On Leonardo DiCaprio Becomes Twitter's Hottest New Meme

    A photo from the set of DiCaprio's latest film lit up the social media network.

  • Sydney casinos to ban cash after money laundering scandal

    It comes after an inquiry found evidence of criminal activity and money laundering at Australian casinos.

  • Asia Stocks, Bonds Slip as Inflation Worries Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks weakened Thursday after a rise in U.S. inflation sent the S&P 500 tumbling and drove bond yields higher on concerns that price pressures could stifle the economic recovery.A regional equities gauge erased this year’s gain, though declines from Japan to Australia so far haven’t matched the pullback in indexes overnight. U.S. futures climbed. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both shed more than 2% in a third-straight day of losses, with the energy sector among the only winners as commodity prices continued their advance.Treasury yields steadied from a climb in U.S. hours, which shrugged off strong demand at the auction of new 10-year notes. The recent cheapening may have stoked similar appetite for the 30-year bonds in Thursday’s sale. Asia investment-grade bonds dipped, while the dollar held an advance.Meanwhile, Bitcoin slumped as much as 15% to below $50,000 after Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla Inc. has suspended vehicle purchases using the digital currency over environmental concerns. He added that Tesla will not be selling any Bitcoin.The latest U.S. consumer prices data showed the biggest monthly rise since 2009, adding fuel to the debate over whether inflation will be persistent enough to force the Federal Reserve to tighten policy sooner than thought. The surprise reading included broad-based price pressures, and a market gauge of inflation expectations over the next five years touched its highest level since 2005 before easing.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said he was surprised by the jump, but that it should prove largely transitory.“Markets have lost a little bit of confidence that the Fed has control of inflation; I don’t think it’s necessarily the level,” but the concern that the central bank might wait too long to address the rise, Victoria Fernandez, Crossmark Global Investments chief market strategist, said on Bloomberg TV. “I am not sure the market is extremely comfortable with that at this point.”The momentum in the commodity market appears to have slowed for now. Searing rallies in iron ore and copper have stalled amid concerns about inflation’s impact on the global growth outlook. Oil retreated back toward $65 a barrel, as the biggest U.S. gasoline pipeline is reopening after a cyberattack that sparked acute fuel shortages.Have your say on MLIV’s Question of the Day. Which Assets Hurt If CPI Isn’t Transitory?These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 1:36 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 2.1%Nasdaq 100 contracts added 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 2.6%Japan’s Topix index fell 0.8%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.7%South Korea’s Kospi index declined 0.7%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.9%Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7%Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.6%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe yen steadied from losses to trade at 109.70 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4547 per dollarThe euro traded at $1.2073BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped to 1.68% after jumping seven basis pointsAustralia’s 10-year bond yield rose three basis points to 1.80%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $65.44 a barrelGold rose 0.1% to $1,817.85 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the New Orleans Pelicans

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 05/12/2021

  • Everyone wanted a puppy during the pandemic, but now dogs are being returned

    Shelters across the country are seeing people return the dogs they adopted months ago as the country opens back up.

  • German vaccine seekers getting aggressive, doctors say

    Germans desperate to be vaccinated against the coronavirus are becoming increasingly aggressive, doctors said on Wednesday, as frustration mounts after six months of lockdowns even though infection rates are now falling. As Germany extends priority for vaccines to more groups, it is becoming less comprehensible to many people why they should have to wait behind others, Richter-Scheer said. People are showing up at doctors' practices and trying to get vaccines even though it is not their turn, with the mood getting more aggressive, she said.

  • California governor announces $12 billion homeless plan

    California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said he was committing $12 billion toward the state's seemingly intractable homeless problem in what he said was the largest amount of money spent at one time to get individuals and families off the streets. The move comes as Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, along with smaller cities and towns, grapple with mushrooming homeless populations and the spread unsanitary conditions and disease in blighted communities. The $12 billion in homelessness spending is part of a larger $100 billion package Newsom calls the "California Comeback Plan," in reference to economic damage sustained to the nation's most populous state during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rocked by inflation fears, Dow, Nasdaq, S&P tank by over 2%

    Inflation fears are dogging Wall Street at a time when the U.S. rebound is picking up speed.

  • ‘It’s wrong’: AOC hits out at Biden’s Israel statement as Democrats demand end to Palestinian displacement

    ‘Even our allies must be held accountable for human rights violations,’ congressman says

  • Mohamed Hadid ‘to sell off’ troubled mega-mansion he was ordered to tear down as a ‘clear and present’ danger to public

    Cost to demolish half-built Bel Air property estimated at $5m

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Indian workers lured to New Jersey and forced to work 12 hours a day at $1.20 an hour to help build Hindu temple, says lawsuit

    The workers were alleged threatened with pay cuts and arrests if they spoke to outsiders

  • Asian man, 80, beaten and robbed by teens near San Francisco

    Town in northern California sees spike in crimes perpetrated against Asian Americans

  • Chauvin may get longer jail term for 'particular cruelty' in George Floyd murder, says judge

    The judge agreed with four out of five allegations of aggravating factors

  • US inflation sees biggest jump since 2008

    The report from the US Labor Department comes amid fears that rising prices could push up interest rates.

  • Florida cheerleader, 13, was stabbed to death in ‘horrific’ murder, sheriff’s department says

    ‘This is a cold-blooded murder of a 13-year-old young girl who did not deserve to die,’ local sheriff says

  • Liz Cheney’s lapel pin had a hidden message for Republicans

    The pin, a gift from Ms Cheney’s mother, was modeled after George Washington’s battle flag during the American Revolution

  • Brit Awards 2021: Dua Lipa demands pay rise for nurses as she wins

    UK singer Dua Lipa won two awards and gave a message to PM Boris Johnson, at the in-person event.

  • Netanyahu declares emergency in city after riots as Gaza-Israel conflict escalates

    Israel was facing two escalating conflicts on Wednesday after its military carried out hundreds of strikes in Gaza in response to a Hamas rocket barrage on Tel Aviv, while rioting by Arab-Israelis in the central city of Lod prompted the prime minister to announce a state of emergency. On Wednesday morning, the Israel Defence Forces launched a fresh round of airstrikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza strip, destroying multiple police stations and residential blocks, including the Hamas police headquarters. The bombardment has traumatised thousands of Gazan civilians who posted footage online of huge explosions in urban areas, as plumes of smoke rose over the city. Many people had to be rescued from the remains of smouldering buildings.

  • ‘A bitter horrible human being’: Trump slams Liz Cheney in gloating statement as she loses leadership role

    Donald Trump gloated over the ousting of House Republican conference chair Liz Cheney in a statement released shortly after a voice vote by party members removed her from the position. Bringing in her father, former vice president Dick Cheney, Mr Trump continues: “She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our great military, the worst decision in our country’s history.” Ms Cheney was removed from her post by her fellow party members for refusing to buy into Mr Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him.