Seven shot, five killed: A timeline of events from the Raleigh mass shooting

As Raleigh reacts to a devastating shooting that killed five and injured two others, investigators are still trying to piece together the events at the Hedingham neighborhood near the Neuse River Greenway.

A suspect was in Raleigh Police custody and in critical condition Friday afternoon at WakeMed.

Here’s the timeline of Thursday’s shooting and its aftermath that we know so far.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

Thursday

5:13 p.m. Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications receives a call about a person shot near the 6000 block of Osprey Cove Drive. The road is in the Hedingham subdivision in northeastern Raleigh with houses adjoining the Neuse River Greenway Trail. The greenway, part of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, follows the Neuse River.

5:55 p.m. On Twitter, the Raleigh Police Department says it’s on the scene of an active shooting in the neighborhood and advises residents near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive to remain in their homes.

6:49 p.m. Raleigh police issue a warning about an area just over a mile away, telling people in the area of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Road and Old Milburnie Road to remain indoors. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

6:54 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper tweets that he has spoken with Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and “instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh.”

About 8 p.m. Raleigh police have a suspect “contained” in a residence in the area, they later report.

9:04 p.m. At a news conference, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin Baldwin reports that five people were killed, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer. She said two others were taken to WakeMed, including another police officer with non-life-threatening injuries.

9:37 p.m. In a Twitter post, Raleigh Police says a suspect is now in custody.

10:51 p.m. In a press conference, Raleigh police Lt. Jason Borneo says the shooting suspect is a “white male juvenile,” and that an officer who was shot had already been released by the hospital. Borneo would not elaborate on any suspected motives. He also says police Chief Estella Patterson Patterson is currently on a flight back to Raleigh after attending a professional conference.

Story continues

Friday

7 a.m. Raleigh Police appear to be searching a home on Sahalee Way in the Hedingham neighborhood.

8:40 a.m. Baldwin and other city officials name the five people killed.

8:55 a.m. The Raleigh Police Protective Association says it is working to set up a fundraiser for Officer Gabriel Torres’ family.

10:39 a.m. Gov. Roy Cooper announces that flags will be flown at half-staff’ to honor victims of the shooting.

12:53 p.m. President Joe Biden issues a statement on the shooting. “We’ve grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings. Too many families have had spouses, parents, and children taken from them forever.” Biden calls on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban. Raleigh police have not said what type of weapon was used in the shootings.

2 p.m. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman tells The News & Observer she plans to seek adult charges against the shooting suspect.

2:15 p.m. Sources confirm to The News & Observer that the shooting suspect is 15-year-old Austin Thompson, a brother of James Thompson, 16, one of the five people killed. A sophomore at Knightdale High School, Austin Thompson is in critical condition at WakeMed.