Seven shot when gunfire erupts over dice game, leaving one dead, Mississippi cops say

Seven people were shot when gunfire erupted over a dice game in Mississippi, news outlets reported.

One person was killed and another person was in critical condition after the shooting on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Yazoo County sheriff told WAPT.

Deputies were called at about 12:30 a.m. to a ranch in Yazoo County, northwest of Jackson. People had gathered on the property for a bonfire and a dice game, WJTV reported.

But sometime during the game, shots rang out. Seven people were injured in the shooting, Sheriff Jake Sheriff told news outlets.

Christopher Turnage, a 27-year-old Yazoo County resident, was flown to a hospital. He later died from shooting-related injuries, according to WJTV.

A 41-year-old woman was seriously hurt after being shot in the head. The other shooting victims were listed in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder, arm, hand, hip and side, respectively, WLBT reported.

As of Nov. 20, officials told the TV station there were no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 662-746-5611.

The Yazoo County sheriff’s office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Nov. 21.

