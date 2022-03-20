Seven shot, including four fatally, in a violent weekend in Louisville

In a bloody 24-hour period from Saturday afternoon to early Sunday morning, seven people were shot — including four who died of their wounds — in six separate incidents across a broad swath of Louisville.

Two men were killed at a gas station, another in the parking lot of a retirement home, and a fourth near Iroquois Park.

The victims of the non-fatal shootings included an infant who was grazed by a bullet.

The shootings occurred across the city in the East, South and West ends. The homicides brought Louisville’s tally so far this year to 42. None of the victims were immediately identified and only one arrest was made.

At about 7 p.m, Saturday, 6th Division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Speedway at 4923 Poplar Level Road and found two people — one man and one woman — who had been shot. The man died at the scene and the woman died at University Hospital about three hours later.

Louisville Metro Police arrested a suspect at the scene at about 10:30 p.m. who was found lying on the ground at the gas station. Dakari O. Deener, of Chicago, was charged with two counts of murder and ordered held on a $1 million bond.

Both victims were in their car when they were shot.

In the next fatal shooting, just before 11 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of East Kingston, in the South End. They found a man who had multiple gunshots. He died at 11:08 a.m. Sunday at University of Louisville Hospital.

Just after 12:30 am Sunday, police found a young adult male dead inside his vehicle in the parking lot of a retirement home in the 2800 block of Goose Creek Road. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

In the first non-fatal shooting, at about 4:30 p.m. a teenager was shot multiple times while outside in the 2100 block of West Kentucky Street. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was recovering and listed in stable condition, LMPD said.

Just before 4:30 am Sunday, 7th Division officers responded to a shooting in the 7800 block of Barnwood Drive and found a woman who had been shot by someone outside her house. An infant inside the home also received a graze wound.

The woman is expected to survive her injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Seven shot, four fatally, in violent weekend in Louisville