Seven Springs starts making snow as ski season approaches

Although warmer weather held on well into fall, the preparations for some winter sports have begun.

Ski season is quickly approaching, and Seven Springs Mountain Resort was finally able to start its snowmaking efforts for the 2023/24 season on Friday night.

Just last week, management at Sevens Springs told Channel 11 they were eagerly waiting for temperatures to drop so they could start making a base layer of snow that wouldn’t melt off.

The resort says it invested in energy-efficient snowmaking over the summer so more terrains can open earlier and be maintained throughout the season.

Snowmaking efforts will continue as weather conditions allow. An official opening date hasn’t been set yet.

