Seven startling images from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

A bipartisan Congressional committee investigating the January 6 insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday. The panel plans to lay out evidence that former President Donald Trump and others put American Democracy at risk.
A $30,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming, a rising senior at Firestone Community Learning Center, near the basketball courts of the I PROMISE School last week.
The upcoming January 6 Committee hearings will undoubtedly provide ultra right-wing lawmakers and insurrectionists the opportunity to double down on their claims that the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen.
(Bloomberg) -- Economists and investors criticized Australia’s central bank for confusing communications after it raised interest rates by twice as much as expected, having previously signaled a preference for quarter-point moves.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are th
STORY: Miah Cerrillo, her father, and the parents of other Americans killed and wounded in recent mass shootings testified on Wednesday before a congressional panel as lawmakers work to find a compromise gun safety bill."He told my teacher 'goodnight' and shot her in the head," Cerrillo said in a pre-taped interview played for the committee."And then he shot some of my classmates and the white board," she said, adding: "He shot my friend that was next to me ... and I thought he was going to come back to the room. I got the blood and put it all on me."The young girl said she fears such violence could happen again at school.
CNN anchor Chris Wallace said during the network’s coverage of the first hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, that he is “skeptical” of what the committee might produce during the primetime proceeding. “I’m kind of skeptical about what we’re going to see tonight and over the next couple of weeks,”…
(Bloomberg) -- Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a tentative return to the public arena, saying President Vladimir Putin made a “big mistake” by invading Ukraine and warning that isolating Russia isn’t possible over the long term.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTh
Most every Republican lawmaker expressed outrage in the days after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, who had said in the hours after the attack that it had been “the saddest day I have ever had serving as a member of this institution,” went on to visit Trump at his Florida home only weeks after the riot. The rioters, echoing Trump’s falsehoods about widespread fraud in the election, temporarily stopped the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.