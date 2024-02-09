Seven-story Wausau Riverlife District development canceled amid 'unfavorable economic conditions'

WAUSAU − An agreement on a seven-story apartment building in Wausau’s Riverlife District has been terminated due to “unfavorable economic conditions.”

SC Swiderski and the city of Wausau announced the termination of a development agreement Friday which would have produced “The Sterling,” a seven-story, 200 residential unit apartment building just south of Wausau on the Water. The project also contained 5,500 feet of commercial space, a five-story parking garage and a publicly accessible “breezeway” which would have provided another access point to the River Edge Parkway.

A joint press release detailed “economic uncertainty, influenced by global and regional factors” and rising construction material and labor costs as reasons for the project’s termination.

“In light of these economic challenges, both SC Swiderski and the city of Wausau acknowledge the importance of responsible and sustainable development,” the press release said. “While the current economic conditions may prevent the realization of this specific project, both parties remain open to revisiting the collaboration for future projects.”

Efforts to redevelop Wausau’s eastern riverfront, called the Riverlife District, have been ongoing since at least 2016.

