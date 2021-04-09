Seven takeaways from Biden's budget proposal: defense, immigration, climate
(Reuters) - Here are seven takeaways from U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed federal budget, released on Friday:
* HEADLINE NUMBERS. Federal discretionary spending is up by8.4% compared to 2021 levels, excluding emergency funding, to$1.52 trillion, with a focus on health, education and climate.About two-thirds of the massive budget is "mandatory" spendingfor benefits like Social Security and Medicare. * MILITARY AND DEFENSE SPENDING. Making up about half of theU.S. discretionary budget, this would increase by 1.7% to $753billion. The increase will likely upset progressives, who pushedfor cuts to the never-audited Defense Department to fuel otherpolicy priorities. Because it is lower than former PresidentDonald Trump's 2022 projections, it may also anger Republicandefense hawks pushing for more spending. * HEALTH AND MEDICAL RESEARCH. The budget includes $8.7billion in funding for the Centers for Disease Control andPrevention, representing what the White House says is thelargest increase in two decades. The CDC has suffered from adecade of declining funding, and the agency's muddled responseto the coronavirus pandemic may have contributed to the spreadof the disease, Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-cdc-response-speci/special-report-how-u-s-cdc-missed-chances-to-spot-covids-silent-spread-idUSKBN29R1E7. The budget also allocates $6.5 billion for a new researchagency to direct federal funding to diabetes, Alzheimer's andcancer research, and $10.7 billion to research and preventopioid addiction, representing a nearly $4 billion increase fromlast year. * IMMIGRATION. The budget includes $52 billion for the U.S.Department of Homeland Security, with about $1.2 billion goingto investments in modern border security technology. It lays outspending to rebuild the refugee program, which was slasheddramatically under Trump, and boosts funding to reduce backlogsin the immigration court system and in the processing of asylumand citizenship cases. * CLIMATE. The proposal includes budget boosts of about 20%for the Environmental Protection Agency and the National ScienceFoundation over last year's enacted levels. A total $14 billionboost on climate spending is expected to go a long way towardreversing Trump's slashing of regulations on fossil fuelproducers such as rules on methane, a potent greenhouse gas, andprovides $1.2 billion for the international Green Climate Fundas part of Biden's re-entry into the Paris Agreement on climatechange. * IMPOVERISHED SCHOOLS. Biden’s budget would distribute arecord $36.5 billion to America's neediest school districtsthrough the Title I federal aid program, up $20 billion from the2021 enacted level. This comes on the heels of the AmericanRescue Plan Act, which invested more than $122 million in K-12public schools and allocated funds based on povertyconcentration. The budget includes $1 billion for school nursesand mental health programs to address effects of the COVID-19pandemic. * TRANSIT. The administration is proposing $600 million tobuy electric vehicles for government agencies and chargingstations, including for the U.S. Postal Service and $8 billionfor the Energy Department to invest in clean energytechnologies, up 27% over the prior year's funding. It wouldalso boost U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak funding by 35%.
(Reporting by Heather Timmons, Tim Gardner, Gabriella Borter, Mica Rosenberg and David Shephardson; Editing by Howard Goller)