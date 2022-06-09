CODE Task Force investigators along with officers from Guernsey County Sheriff's Office and the Cambridge Police Department took seven suspects into custody after executing search warrants Wednesday afternoon.

The searches were conducted at two separate residences of a multi-plex property in the 400 block of Steubenville Avenue.

"The search warrants were a result of a several week investigation by CODE investigators into the alleged drug trafficking and activity from the two separate residences," Jeff Hannon, dispatch supervisor of Guernsey County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "During the raid and search of the home, seven individuals were taken into custody and transported to the county jail and placed on felony investigation holds."

The investigators reported recovering narcotics and drug paraphernalia from both residences.

Felony charges are expected to be filed on several of the individuals after investigators meet with the prosecutor’s office to discuss the case.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Seven taken into custody following drug raid