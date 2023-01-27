Seven taken to jail after search of home on North Sandusky; two will face charges

The search of 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. on Friday was a result of several-month-long narcotics investigation by the the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH.

Two adults will face drug trafficking charges after law enforcement officers searched a home on North Sandusky Avenue on Friday.

The search of 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. was a result of several-month-long narcotics investigation by the the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The Crawford County Special Response Team — which includes representatives of the sheriff’s office; Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline and New Washington police departments; and Bucyrus and Galion fire departments — conducted the search, and seized methamphetamine, prescription pills, psilocybin (mushrooms) and drug paraphernalia.

Seven adults and four children were living at the residence, according to the news release. All of the adults were taken to the Crawford County Jail until detectives could interview them; five have been released. The two targets of the investigation, a 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, remain in the jail and will be charged with drug trafficking and possession of methamphetamine. The woman also was charged with illegal conveyance into a detention facility.

This report will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for review and consideration of additional charges, according to the news release. Bucyrus police and fire departments assisted at the scene. Children services was called to the scene due to the children at the residence. The county dog warden was contacted for the dog.

Citizens can report any suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip using the METRICH smartphone app.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Two face drug charges after search of home on North Sandusky