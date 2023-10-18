Seven teens accused of arson at former Mississippi school

DREW, Miss. (WJTV) — Seven teenagers have been accused of setting two separate fires at a vacant school in Drew, Mississippi.

Officials said the first fire happened on October 14 and was extinguished by the Drew Volunteer Fire Department with minimal damage.

Mississippi sees more than 1,000 wildfires since August 2023

The second fire happened on October 15 and caused the structure to burn and collapse. Officials said the fire involved a school building that was no longer being used and was in the process of being added to the Historical Register in Sunflower County.

Following an investigation by the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO), Drew police arrested four 15-year-olds and two 14-year-olds. They are charged with one count of first degree arson and one county of trespass each.

Their names are being withheld because they are minors. A seventh teenager is still at large.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.