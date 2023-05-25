Seven-time felon accused of robbing Spokane Valley bank, possessing stolen vehicles

May 24—A seven-time convicted felon is accused of robbing a Chase Bank in Spokane Valley last month and using a stolen vehicle in the commission of the bank robbery.

A Spokane Valley motorcycle traffic deputy spotted a Honda CRV recklessly driving north April 28 on Sullivan Road, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

The driver, later identified as 28-year-old Raynee Moore, was wearing dark sunglasses and his face was covered with a gray hoodie, police said. The deputy noticed Moore was running red lights, speeding and appeared to be "running from something." The deputy was unable to catch Moore.

Minutes later, a Chase Bank employee reported a male just robbed the bank branch inside Fred Meyer, 15609 E. Sprague Ave., the release said. The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 male with a slim build and wearing jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Another deputy located the SUV, which was reported stolen April 7 in Coeur d'Alene, abandoned at Mirabeau Point Park. Deputies were unable to locate Moore, however.

Later that afternoon, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen from the 11500 block of East Coyote Rock Drive, according to police. The vehicle was tracked using GPS and OnStar shut the vehicle down, causing it to stop near Riverton and Mission avenues in Spokane. Moore fled on foot across the bridge before surrendering after a short pursuit.

Police said a detective located a shotgun in the stolen truck. Moore was also found to be in possession of cash similar to the amount stolen during the bank robbery.

Moore was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. On Tuesday, first-degree robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle charges relating to the bank robbery were added.

Moore remained in jail Wednesday night on a $217,500 bond.