Seven Tu-95 bombers take off in Russia

Seven Tu-95 long-range bomber jets took off from Olenya airfield in Russia on Saturday evening.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "The activity of enemy strategic aircraft was recorded.

Seven Tu-95s took off from the Olenya airfield.

These bombers can carry Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles."

Details: Operational Command Pivden (South) urged people to heed to air-raid warnings and proceed to shelters in case of the declared threat.

Background: On Saturday evening, a large-scale air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine due to the launch of cruise missiles and Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles by the Russians.

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia, and later it was reported that a missile attack was launched on the outskirts of the city.

Explosions were also heard in Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr oblasts.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on Saturday night, the Russians had attacked the Motor Sich plant in Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

