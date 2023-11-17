The seven new types of old age – and how to tell which one you are

A video of Mary Jane Farquharson dancing at the 50 Cent show in Birmingham went viral after the rapper shared it with his 12 million followers

This week’s reminder that age is not what it used to be comes courtesy of Mary Jane Farquharson who was filmed dancing at a gig in Birmingham given by New York rapper 50 Cent. The video of the 64 year old fan, who has white hair and spectacles, was shared by the rapper with his 12 million followers along with the words ‘the coolest person at my show tonight by far’ and has since been viewed thousands of times.

Depending on your age you will either view Farquharson as a Cool Old Granny, a Typical Boomer, or a not that Fit Midlifer. Farquharson herself has objected to being described as ‘old’ by people online which makes her a Typical Boomer (see below).

Mary Jane Farquharson wearing her 50 Cent tour merchandise

So at the risk of upsetting older readers (whatever that means) here are the Seven New Ages of Old.

Fit Midlifer

Ah, the midlife word – which emerged some years ago when middle aged people decided middle aged sounded horrible and certainly not appropriate for those wearing a smaller jeans size than the one they were wearing at thirty.

Fit Midlifers are anywhere on the spectrum from astonishingly fit for their age to just fit, and they range in age from 45 to about 80. How can this be? Well, it’s mainly down to self delusion but also the weird non-ageing thing that has happened to certain celebrities. If you found yourself watching Paul McCartney introducing the new Beatles track on television the other night you may also have found yourself saying ‘Paul’s starting to look a bit old, isn’t he?’ Bearing in mind Paul is 81 this makes you a Fit Midlifer, because your daughter is thinking ‘DUH SO OLD’.

Typical Boomer

Typical boomers (aged between 57 and 75) are not necessarily fit at all, they don’t look any different to their parents at the same age (key difference between them and Fit Midlifers who may look like a different species) but still they don’t think of themselves as getting older. Typical life stages, such as having trouble getting over a gate, finding you have to roll out of bed rather than leap out, avoiding spicy food in the evening and becoming a bit of a bird bore all indicateadvancing years. Boomers though, think that because they own some trainers, eat cous cous, have heard of Topboy and still go to concerts (albeit not often 50 Cent), they are bucking the trend.

Trad Oldster

The TO is perfectly relaxed about ageing, has zero interest in getting ripped or even dying their hair. In fact they’re extremely grateful to be left on the sofa with the whippet and the Antiques Roadshow. Rather than longing to be able to powder ski one last time, they’re fully embracing that thing that does still happen – retirement.

Reckless Oldster

Same, sort of, but drinks more. Blows all their cash on gadgets and unwise projects, keeps odd hours, and proudly never looks after their health.

Farquharson with her son before the show

Cool Old Granny/Grandpa

Naturally Cool Old Granny’s would balk at this description. But there are still people – namely anyone under thirty-five – who will take one look at Goldie Hawn/Mick Jagger and think not Fantastic For Their Age but Cool Old Granny/ Grandpa, much the same way that when we were younger and looked at Joan Rivers we didn’t think ‘How has she beaten the ageing process?’ but ‘Eew old lady with a tight face’. That much does not change.

Ongoing MLC

The big midlife crisis that hit mid-forties is ongoing and the chances are it won’t settle now until they’re through their seventies. Who is an OMLC? All those men who are still having babies in their Eighties. All those women who look like they’re storing nuts in their cheeks.

Properly Old

In 2023, properly old, if you are in any of the above categories, is Major Tom old. We’re calling it at 90, if we must.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.