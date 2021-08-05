U.S. plans to give extra COVID-19 shots to at-risk Americans - Fauci

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trevor Hunnicutt and Carl O'Donnell
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Carl O'Donnell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is working to give additional COVID-19 booster shots to Americans with compromised immune systems as quickly as possible, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

The United States is joining Germany, France and Israel in giving booster shots, ignoring a plea by the World Health Organisation to hold off until more people around the world can get their first shot.

U.S. regulators need to fully authorize the COVID-19 vaccines or amend their emergency use authorizations before officials can recommend additional shots, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to make third doses available sooner under certain circumstances, officials said at a July meeting.

"It is extremely important for us to move to get those individuals their boosters and we are now working on that," Fauci said on a press call, adding that immunocompromised people may not be sufficiently protected by their existing COVID-19 vaccinations.

Fauci said rising cases resulting from the spread of the contagious Delta variant in the United States can be turned around with additional vaccinations. (Graphic on U.S. outbreak) https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR

The Biden administration has been eager to thaw opposition by some Americans, including those who distrust the government, to taking the vaccine as the highly infectious Delta variant sweeps the country.

Seven U.S. states with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates account for half of the country's new cases and hospitalizations in the last week, the White House said on Thursday.

The states are Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, according to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 coordinator, Jeff Zients, who spoke at the press briefing

Of those, Florida and Texas account for about a third of new coronavirus cases and an even higher share of hospitalizations in the country.

COVID cases are up about 43% over the previous week and daily deaths are up more than 39%, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who also spoke on the call.

The United States hit a six-month high for new COVID cases with over 100,000 infections https://reut.rs/3lA9CmE reported on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally.

Some 864,000 vaccinations have been given in the past 24 hours, the highest since early July, the White House said.

Zients said the Biden administration supports U.S. businesses and other institutions requiring that their employees get vaccinated.

He added that the White House is considering requiring foreign visitors to be vaccinated as it plans to eventually reopen international travel but said it had made no final decision.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Susan Heavey, Carl O'Donnell and Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Tells Governors of Florida, Texas to Lead: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc., America’s biggest meat company, is requiring workers at U.S. offices to be fully inoculated by Nov. 1. New York City will require anyone dining indoors at restaurants or exercising at gyms to show proof of their inoculation.The spread of the delta coronavirus variant has pushed the threshold for herd immunity to well over 80% and potentially approaching 90%, according to an Infectious Diseases Society of America briefing.U.S. President Joe Biden singled out Flori

  • Coronavirus latest news: Failing to wear mask on Tube should be against the law, says Sadiq Khan

    PM removes France from 'amber plus' list NHS Covid app 'pings' fall by 43pc in a week Travel chaos as 6,000 Britons race home from red-listed Mexico Seven countries go green and four removed from red list - latest news Migrants in taxpayer-funded hotels not having quarantine enforced

  • Emperor penguin could be listed as endangered species

    Climate change threatens emperor penguins with extinctionThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposedto list the birds as a threatened speciesEmperor penguins breed on sea iceand are vulnerable to melting ice caused by rising temperaturesThere are approximately 61 breeding colonies along the coastline of Antarcticawith around 280,000 breeding pairsThe population is likely to plummet up to 47% by 2050Source: Fish and Wildlife Service's news release

  • Singaporean man, 79, dies of COVID-19; unvaccinated with several conditions

    A 79-year-old Singaporean man died of COVID-19 on Wednesday (4 August), the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

  • New federal charges added for Lexington man facing rape, child porn accusations

    The Lexington man now faces 16 charges at the state and federal levels over hundreds of child pornography digital files, some of which allegedly feature him, police say

  • U.S. Developing Plan to Require the COVID-19 Vaccine for International Travelers

    The plan would require nearly all foreign visitors to show proof of vaccination in order to enter the United States, a White House official told Reuters.

  • Does the US have to wear masks again for the Delta variant of Covid?

    New CDC guidance and breakthrough infections have sown confusion. Here’s some sound advice from two epidemiologists on how to keep safe Bottom line: ‘be mindful of community transmission rates and those who may be vulnerable.’ Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters In late July, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its earlier mask-wearing guidance for people vaccinated against Covid-19 by recommending that even those who are fully vaccinated resume masking indoors, in public, if

  • As record Florida manatee deaths climb, state and feds prepare for another deadly winter

    Florida wildlife management agencies met to discuss the Unusual Mortality Event that has claimed hundreds of manatees in the Indian River Lagoon.

  • Doctor says COVID-19 vaccines are "working phenomenally well" and discusses rare breakthrough cases

    People who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are far less likely to contract the coronavirus than unvaccinated people. Dr. James Hamblin, a preventative medicine physician and lecturer in public health at Yale University, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss the vaccines and the significance of rare breakthrough infections, where fully inoculated people catch the coronavirus.

  • Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine "remains durable" with 93% efficacy through 6 months

    Moderna said Thursday that its coronavirus vaccine was 93% effective against COVID-19 through six months after receiving the second dose.Why it matters: The number shows that efficacy "remains durable" through that time, and hardly wanes from the 94.5% efficacy Moderna reported last November. But the clinical trial, which started in July 2020, was conducted before the Delta variant became the common strain in the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Pfiz

  • Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Is a New Cause for Hypocritical Republicans

    This op-ed argues that Republican lawmakers are cynically trying to co-opt the #FreeBritney movement.

  • COVID: In Florida hospitals, 'there are only so many beds'

    A South Florida hospital chain is suspending elective surgeries and putting beds in conference rooms, an auditorium and even a cafeteria as many more patients seek treatment for COVID-19. “We are seeing a surge like we’ve not seen before in terms of the patients coming,” Memorial Healthcare System's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Napp said Wednesday during a news conference in Hollywood. Napp said they've opened up an additional 250 beds at Memorial's six hospitals in Broward County.

  • Health leaders: We're asking American businesses to create #COVIDSafeZones. Here's how.

    Our vulnerability to delta-driven COVID outbreaks is a competitive disadvantage given that other industrialized nations have higher vaccination rates.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday

    The week may be half over, but there are still plenty of Amazon deals to shop. Save big on earbuds, kitchen essentials and more today.

  • Toyota posts record profit, but wary on outlook

    Toyota posted record quarterly earnings on Wednesday (August 4). The world's biggest automaker saw operating profits hit $9.15 billion. That was ahead of analyst forecasts. The rebound came as sales recovered to almost pre-crisis levels. Favourable foreign-exchange movements also helped. But Toyota held off on raising its outlook for the year. Rising prices for raw materials are one reason. The global chip shortage is also a drag. Though Toyota has enjoyed some protection thanks to business continuity plans developed after the giant Fukushima earthquake in 2011. They require suppliers to stockpile up to six months' supply of chips. The health crisis also remains a worry. Last month Toyota had to suspend output at three plants in Thailand as crisis-related disruption caused parts to run short. Shares in the firm closed lower on the day, with some investors disappointed by its cautious outlook.

  • Lisa Vanderpump Restaurants Tom Tom, Pump Announce Vaccine Mandates for Guests: 'Let's Beat This Together'

    Lisa Vanderpump's businesses announced that diners now must present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the restaurant

  • Golf-With Olympic gold in tow, Schauffele ready for PGA Tour return

    Schauffele secured a one-stroke victory at the Olympics on Sunday and may be dealing with jetlag after arriving in Memphis at 10 a.m. CT (1500 GMT) on Monday but is raring to go for this week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind. "Playing really well and obviously having a gold medal is just feeding my energy," Schauffele told reporters. The 27-year-old American arrived at his pre-tournament media availability with his PGA Tour credential hanging around his neck but eventually swapped it for the gold medal that was stuffed into his pocket.

  • Former Army head tells ‘disrespectful’ ministers to help Afghan interpreters

    The former head of the Army has accused ministers of “disrespect” in the Afghan interpreters row as he said the Government had dismissed the views of senior military personnel.

  • Opinion: Simone Biles didn't win any golds in Tokyo but still enhanced her legacy

    Simone Biles had already cemented her status as the best gymnast in history with her performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She added to it in Tokyo.

  • How to Potentially Preserve and Grow Your Portfolio in a Volatile Market

    In volatile times, it’s always a good idea to get back to the basics of smart investing: setting goals, diversifying, determining your risk tolerance and thinking long term.