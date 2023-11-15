Seven vehicles stolen in St. Bernard Parish overnight in series of thefts

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of seven vehicles throughout the parish.

According to deputies, they received several calls of vehicle thefts in the Chalmette, Meraux and Violet areas around 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, two vehicles have been found. Investigators have partnered with the Louisiana State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation to find the others.

‘Advocate for Peace’ | New Orleans’ Dillard University march against Antisemitism in Washington, DC

“If you see something, say something,” said Pohlmann. “We want you to call and report any suspicious behavior you see so we can investigate it immediately and try to stop these types of crimes before they happen.”

Pohlmann is also encouraging residents to take the proper precautions to secure their valuables.

“Locking your vehicle and not leaving items of value, especially guns, wallets, purses or keys, in plain sight can greatly reduce your chances of being a victim of theft,” said Pohlmann. “Taking a moment to secure your valuables helps create a stronger, more secure neighborhood for everyone.”

Anyone with information on the thefts or other criminal activity in the parish can call the sheriff’s office at (504)-271-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.