Seven Virginia children hospitalized after purportedly sharing sleeping pills





Seven children, all of whom were under 8 years old, were rushed from a Virginia home to the hospital on Wednesday night to be treated for an overdose.

Four children between the ages of one and four were unresponsive when police arrived on the scene around 5:30 p.m. The three other children were awake but lethargic in a different part of the house, according to WTVR, a local CBS affiliate.

Following questioning a child and consulting with doctors, investigators, who located an unlabeled pill bottle at the scene, believe the 7-year-old child gave his sleeping pills to the others, WTVR reported.

"They were left unsupervised for a short period of time and one of the kids that has prescription medication got into it and shared with the other children here," Lt. Cheyenne Casale of the Hopewell Police said, the outlet noted.

Police told WTVR that the adult supervising the children had left to go to the corner store, returned and found the children in their condition and called 911. All of the children were initially taken to John Randolph Hospital, but the youngest two children, who were in serious condition, were taken to another medical facility.

"I don't know the details of their treatment but some are being transported to other hospitals for further treatment," Casale added.

The investigation is ongoing and Child Protective Services are involved, WTVR said.

The Hill has reached out to the Hopewell Police for more information.