Is Seven West Media Limited’s (ASX:SWM) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM), with a market cap of AU$792m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into SWM here.

How does SWM’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

SWM’s debt level has been constant at around AU$780m over the previous year which accounts for long term debt. At this stable level of debt, SWM’s cash and short-term investments stands at AU$142m , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, SWM has generated AU$152m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 20%, indicating that SWM’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In SWM’s case, it is able to generate 0.2x cash from its debt capital.

Can SWM meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at AU$412m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of AU$676m, leading to a 1.64x current account ratio. For Media companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

ASX:SWM Historical Debt January 14th 19 More

Can SWM service its debt comfortably?

With total debt exceeding equities, SWM is considered a highly levered company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can test if SWM’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For SWM, the ratio of 6.6x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving SWM ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

Although SWM’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around SWM’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure SWM has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Seven West Media to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

