Seven years later, Web 3 is setting a standard for the decentralised economy

Oyinloye Bosun
·7 min read

The past few decades have witnessed an enormous amount of progress, technology wise. The internet, in particular, served as the foundational spine of digitalisation, providing affordable and easily available global connectivity. Likewise, the Web offered robust, convenient navigation for information of all kinds.

Since 1989, when the web was first introduced, it has since evolved from its original form as web 1.0, which was essentially read-only and allowed organisations to create content as well as connect them via HTML hyperlinks.

It has further evolved into Web 2.0, which built a range of web applications and expanded the consumer’s ability to generate content via social media and, recently, moving on to the next big phase – Web 3.0, which doubles as a new method of using and interacting with data online.

Web 3.0 is a term coined by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood in 2014 and has subsequently materialised into what can be described as the bedrock of the decentralised economy, gaining even more popularity in 2020.

Web 3.0 has been touted as the Internet of the future, set to radically change how the web works in the hands of a select few organisations that control the centralised web 2.0.

Web 3.0, on the other hand, leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence and blockchain to achieve real-world human communication in a new decentralised world with blockchain as its chief cornerstone. With many great offerings, Web 3.0 brings freedom from centralised regulation and gives it back to its users.

What is web 3.0 and how does it work?

Web 3.0 was initially dubbed the Semantic Web by Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the World Wide Web, and was intended to be a more autonomous, intelligent, and open internet.

Unlike the previous web generation, web 3.0 can be further expanded as data will be interconnected in a decentralised way, making a great leap forward from Web 2.0 where data is mostly stored in centralised repositories.

Although it has gained prominence in recent times, web 3.0 has not yet been fully implemented, so there is no solid definition. However, it suggests that users and machines will be able to interact with data more effectively and liberally.

For this to happen, though, software programs need to understand information both conceptually and contextually. With this in mind, the two fundamentals of Web 3.0 are semantic web and artificial intelligence (AI).

At its core, Web 3.0 is attempting to empower organisations and individuals by getting rid of centralisation and intermediaries, further implying that you can own your data and monetise it.

In addition, you can also conduct business, network, and interact with your peers without any third-party interference. Peer-to-peer.

The most intriguing aspect of web 3.0 is how it functions; specifically, it relies on the power of blockchain technology to eliminate the need for centralised operators and instead work with immutable encrypted data. In general, web 3.0 has five characteristics:

  1. Semantic Web: Web 3.0 goes beyond focusing on keywords and numeric values so that it understands content like photo, video, or audio and more complex associations between products, locations, and specific behaviours.

  2. Artificial Intelligence: Artificial intelligence software is able to decrypt natural language and understand the intention. It can also recognize real from the fake and provide more reliable data.

  3. 3D Graphics: The third generation of the internet should integrate the use of 3D graphics and VR technologies to provide results regarding real-life places, diverse products, and objects of interest.

  4. Connectivity: information is more connected through semantic metadata, leveraging all the available information.

  5. Ubiquity and Security: Data silos are eliminated. Every device should be connected to the network and content operable by different applications.

What web 3.0 means for centralised finance

In a world that basically runs a centralised economy and by extension, a centralised financial system, web 3 poses a destabilising threat for the existing system. Centralised Finance was, before the emergence of Decentralised Finance (DeFi), the standard for trading cryptos. It holds a stronghold over the cryptocurrency industry.

In centralised finance (also known as CeFi), all crypto trade orders are handled through a central exchange. Funds are managed by specifically running the central exchange which you don’t own a private key that provides you access to your wallet.

While centralised finance has its own advantages including cross-chain services and more flexibility in conversions, it has disadvantages that have clearly seeped long enough in the system such as lack of transparency. With DeFi riding on the waves of Web 3, innovation battles CeFi’s mere adaptability. Transparency, privacy, and user control fuel Web 3.0.

Smart contracts and cryptocurrencies emphasize on financial self-empowerment, with users transacting peer-to-peer around the world without the need for centralised authorities. Not only that, the blockchain enables collective governance, removing centralised authorities and single points of failure from systems.

What the decentralised economy means in a new world

Free power from the grassroots up is what a decentralised economy is looking like and we are already heading towards more freedom. To a large extent, this is high despite the hiccups thus far.

The decentralised economy, underpinned by blockchain, has improved how we trade but will also radically change how we make, design and produce physical and digital goods. There are even more advancements to come in the new world.

With Web 3.0, tech giants such as Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Google in Web 2.0’s open application ecosystems that exploit user data will have less control. The decentralised Web allows users to gain more power over how their data is used.

One of the biggest boons to the idea of using blockchain technology to reinvent the finance space lies in how the market can become permissionless and open to anyone. A further attraction is the concept of composability, which means anyone can mix and match any existing DeFi offering to build a new one.

More countries are getting in the heart of DeFi to change their economies. Recently, the Dubai government became the first in the world to go paperless by shifting all transactions to Blockchain, an online encrypted database.

Regulating the decentralised economy

The decentralised economy comes with many good and revolutionary fruits. DeFi allows people to engage in financial services such as borrowing, lending and investing but without intermediaries such as banks using blockchains and cryptocurrencies. It is also transparent, immutable and permissionless.

However, the regulation of DeFi is a head-scratching subject. How can authorities enforce regulations on a system that doesn’t rely on the presence of intermediaries? And how will the regulation protect users and the market?

For one, there is some difficulty with accountability. No particular person or entity can be held accountable for any technological failure in this market. This could be hacking or stolen digital assets to mention a few.

Regulators are alarmed by the growing money laundering schemes done on DeFi. Global anti-money laundering watchdog, Financial Actions Task Force (FATF), in October, published new draft guidance that, if implemented, could require even decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms to find a way to implement know-your-customer (KYC) rules. This is sacrosanct in fighting money laundering on DeFi platforms.

Likewise, there is room for the appropriate level of regulation to give DeFi just enough space to make a difference: boosting transparency, increasing financial inclusion and enabling credit to 8 billion people that will see the world take a tremendous jump toward prosperity.

In order to effectively regulate the DeFi economy, regulators must acquire technological expertise and be willing to engage with a wider group of stakeholders, including blockchain software developers, to effectively regulate DeFi.

Conclusion

The Web 3.0 is the next generation of the internet and big firms like Twitter, GameStop, Reddit, and VC firm a16z are all putting resources into building it. In the next era of the internet, you won’t have a social account for each platform. Rather, you’ll have a single social account, able to move with it from Facebook and Twitter, to Google, shopping websites, and more.

Web 3.0 aims to empower organisations and individuals by getting rid of centralisation and intermediaries: You can own your data and monetise it. You also can conduct business, network, and interact with your peers without an intermediary.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    It's frustrating for investors when a stock constantly needs to issue shares to raise money so that it can continue growing. Even though sales may be increasing, without positive free cash flow, it can become a risky buy simply due to the potential for dilution, which can drive a company's share price down.

  • 10 Crypto Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we will discuss 10 crypto stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the crypto industry, you can go directly to 5 Crypto Stocks for 2022. According to Deloitte, more operating organizations began allocating resources to digital assets and cryptocurrencies in 2020, reflecting a divergence from more traditional investing […]

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    2021 was a mixed year for growth stocks; these three picks could outperform in 2022 and for years to come.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks in Adage Capital’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks in Adage Capital’s Portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Adage Capital’s hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks in Adage Capital’s Portfolio. Adage Capital Management is a Boston-based asset management firm co-founded by Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson. The fund […]

  • 10 Best AI Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best AI Stocks for 2022. Artificial intelligence is the backbone of a myriad of innovations in today’s world such as self-driving cars, high-tech computing, enterprise solutions, and robotics […]

  • Apple's biggest scandal of 2022 is already happening

    This week, we're talking about what I'm sure could be one of Apple's biggest scandals of the decade thus far: the itty bitty AirTag. AirTags are a very useful product from Apple that pretty much function exactly as advertised. There's been a fair bit of controversy lately around how Apple rolled these out and how even though these are great devices to keep track of your keys, they can also easily be abused to stalk someone.

  • 11 Altcoins to Watch in 2022

    Here are some coins to keep on your radar this year -- whether as potential investments or because they could impact the whole industry.

  • The 3 hottest TV technologies on display at CES 2022

    Everything you need to know about the TV technologies at CES 2022.

  • Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

    Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may […]

  • Here’s 3 Gadgets from CES 2022 We’re Still Geeking Out About

    CES 2022 may be over, but we’re still geeking out about these gadgets the most.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Again on Friday

    After Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock bounced back briefly yesterday from its sell-off earlier in the week, Friday arrived with more bad news for its investors -- and that news arrived already a month stale. As Reuters just reported, the video gaming platform's Chinese app "was shut down on Dec. 8." Roblox stock is down 4.4% as of 10:20 a.m. ET today.

  • Intel Launches a Broadside at AMD and Nvidia as It Guns for a Turnaround

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock has been in turnaround mode since crashing heavily after the release of its third-quarter results on Oct. 21, 2021, as there have been signs of a turnaround in Chipzilla's business thanks to its new products. For instance, Intel's latest Alder Lake central processing units (CPUs) are reportedly gaining market share against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), as they are based on a competitive manufacturing process, are priced aggressively, and can deliver solid performance. Let's take a closer look at Intel's latest move in the multi-billion-dollar graphics cards market and check how this could be a big deal for the chip giant's comeback efforts.

  • What Is the Metaverse (And How Can I Invest In It?)

    Metaverses have actually been around in some form for decades. Facebook and others will try to bring the technology into the world’s everyday lives.

  • Cryptocurrency Market Crash: Is Ethereum a Good Buy Now?

    Seasoned crypto investors have come to expect volatility. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) remains the second most valuable cryptocurrency, but it currently trades 30% below its all-time high. Ethereum is a programmable blockchain powered by the Ether token.

  • The best (and weirdest) future car tech at CES 2022

    Another virtual year at CES 2022 is in the bag for TechCrunch, and even though we attended the event remotely, one thing in the vehicle space was made abundantly clear: Your car is about so much more than mobility. Your car — at least in the eyes of automakers and tech companies — is a third space, a place where you can work or lounge or watch TV. The big themes this year focused on services and experiences that drivers and passengers can have inside vehicles, the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving features that handle some of the drudgery of driving so you can have those experiences, and the compute power needed to deliver it all.

  • This sleek $26 leather wallet with RFID-blocking technology is a hit with Amazon shoppers

    "Plenty of space for cards."

  • Toast your buns with this heated portable chair — it's $21 off at Amazon 'til midnight

    Never deal with chilly stadium butt again.

  • The 10 Best Gadgets of CES 2022

    It also features Wi-Fi 6E, the newest Wi-Fi Alliance standard, meaning the AXE200 Omni can boost speeds and reduce latency for supported devices. This CES, Sony is reviving a cult favorite among gamers: the PlayStation VR platform. Built for the PlayStation 5, Sony’s new PlayStation VR2 headset and Sense controller will take advantage of the new console’s processing power to provide a more high-resolution experience compared to the previous model.

  • Which Tech Products Should You Actually Upgrade in 2022?

    The holiday shopping season has come and gone. That means you’re free to buy new tech products without that dreadful looming fear of missing out when Black Friday arrives. That’s perfect news for anyone looking to upgrade their tech. The deal doldrums between peak shopping seasons don’t always have the flashiest discounts. But the start of the …

  • Trump wants to launch his social media app on Presidents' Day in February

    Trump first announced his intention to launch Truth Social, which bears a striking resemblance to Twitter, in October 2021.