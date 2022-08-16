Seven years later, Wilmington man found not guilty of first-degree murder
A Wilmington man was found not guilty of first-degree murder after a week-long trial in New Hanover County last week.
Antonio Beatty was arrested in September 2015 and charged with first-degree murder in connection with July 21, 2015, shooting death of 25-year-old Carlton Whitley.
Whitley was shot and killed in a parking lot near the corner of Darlington and Metting roads after walking outside the apartment he shared with his girlfriend and newborn daughter.
According to the New Hanover County District Attorney's Office, Beatty's trial began Monday, Aug. 8 — seven years after the shooting. Evidence was presented and jury deliberations began Thursday.
A New Hanover County jury deliberated for four hours before returning the not-guilty verdict, according to the district attorney's office.
