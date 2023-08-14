Sevenpeoplekilled in shootings in Hartford in the past week, police say

Aug. 14—"All of these shooting investigations are open and active as we speak," he said. "At this time we do believe multiple incidents share common suspects."

Mastroianni said six of the homicides within the city limits, and are being investigated by the Hartford Police. He said one homicide was on the highway and is being investigated by the State Police.

Last Sunday, Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said officers responded to the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. after ShotSpotter, the city's gunfire detection system, notified the department of gunshots in the area.

Boisvert said police found 24-year-old Bloomfield resident Jordan Phipps, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, adding he was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

"While investigating, a second victim arrived at Hartford Hospital, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," he said. "His injuries are described as non-life-threatening."

Boisvert said Chan Williams-Bey, a 27-year-old Hartford resident, has been arrested and charged with murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm for the fatal shooting.

Shortly after the first shooting, Boisvert said, officers were notified by ShotSpotter at 1:52 a.m. about shots being fired on Sterling Street.

Boisvert said officers found William Tisdol, 23, and Hakeem Dickson, 27, both with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He said one of the men was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was brought to St. Francis Hospital, where he later died.

On Wednesday night, Boisvert said 46-year-old East Hartford resident Terrawne Nickson was killed after being shot multiple times on the 300 block of Barbour Street. His killing marks the 25th homicide in Hartford so far this year, according to police.

On Friday, Boisvert said two people were killed in an early morning shooting in which police said a group of four gunmen opened fire in the city's Parkville neighborhood. He said 39-year-old West Hartford resident Jonathan Roseboro and 34-year-old Jose Valdes were killed in the shooting.

Boisvert said the incident occurred just after 1:15 a.m. in the area of Park and Hazel streets when the shooters pulled up in a black Nissan and fired at Roseboro and Valdes. He said one man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died at the hospital.

"This incident matches several recent shots fired in the city, there is some consistency here with multiple shooters and multiple rounds," Boisvert said at the time.

On Friday morning, at least 17 bullet holes from rounds fired during the incident could be seen around the neighborhood, having struck a home, a commercial building and the hood of at least one car. Police have since cleared the scene.

The Nissan involved in the shooting was later found on Woodland Street in Windsor on fire, Boisvert said.

Then, on Friday afternoon, Boisvert said officers were called to Newfield Avenue at around 1:55 p.m. for a reported shooting. There, they found a man, who is in his 20s, wounded by gunfire. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Boisvert said police discovered that two vehicles chased each other from the scene and onto Interstate 84 East.

In a news conference, Boisvert told reporters that gunfire was exchanged between the vehicles on the highway. Another vehicle, which was not involved, was struck by one of the vehicles and the driver suffered minor injuries, according to Boisvert.

Around 2 p.m., Connecticut State troopers were called to a reported crash with possible shots fired on Interstate 84 near the area of Exit 48. There, they found one of the involved vehicles had crashed and two people were inside unresponsive, according to Connecticut State Trooper Pedro Muñiz.

One of the people found injured has died, Muñiz said. The identity of the deceased was not immediately available. The second injured person was taken to an area hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unknown, according to Muñiz.

The other vehicle involved in the gunfire fled the scene, Muñiz said.