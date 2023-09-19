Seventeen illegal gambling operations raided in Chatham County, nine arrested

Three dozen felony charges have been filed after the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office raided 17 illegal gambling operations.

On Monday, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced that nine people have been arrested after a months-long illegal gambling crackdown operation.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that its office inspected 51 businesses, 17 of which were found in violation of state gambling laws.

The violations included possession of illegal gaming equipment, promotion of illegal gambling, and cash payouts for winnings.

In North Carolina, it is illegal to give cash payouts for winnings on gaming machines and for businesses to possess more than five video gaming machines.

“Many of the illegal gaming machines in question were found to be video slot games and fish table games that paid cash for credits won,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Seventeen illegal gambling businesses were raided by Chatham County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday.

Businesses cited in the raid

These businesses were cited in the raid and their owners now face criminal charges:

A&M Amusement in Chapel Hill

Infinity Gaming Software in Siler City

Sunhouse Gas Station in Siler City

Park-N-Shop Gas Station in Siler City

Country Store in Siler City

BJS Gas/Bennett Vape and Tobacco in Bennett

Businesses that received a ‘Letter of Compliance’

The Sheriff’s Office said that businesses with fewer than five illegal gambling machines were sent “letter of compliance” demanding the machines be removed from the business. Those businesses are:

Silk Hope Services in Silk Hope

TC’s Hot Spot in Siler City

Smokerz Depot in Siler City

Lakeside Grocery in Chapel Hill

Community Store in Moncure

Jordan Mini Mart in Moncure

Quick N Easy 8 in Bonlee

Bright Mart in Goldston

Pittsboro Mini Mart in Pittsboro

Pittsboro Food Mart in Pittsboro

Marathon in Siler City