Seventeen illegal gambling operations raided in Chatham County, nine arrested
Three dozen felony charges have been filed after the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office raided 17 illegal gambling operations.
On Monday, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced that nine people have been arrested after a months-long illegal gambling crackdown operation.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that its office inspected 51 businesses, 17 of which were found in violation of state gambling laws.
The violations included possession of illegal gaming equipment, promotion of illegal gambling, and cash payouts for winnings.
In North Carolina, it is illegal to give cash payouts for winnings on gaming machines and for businesses to possess more than five video gaming machines.
“Many of the illegal gaming machines in question were found to be video slot games and fish table games that paid cash for credits won,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Businesses cited in the raid
These businesses were cited in the raid and their owners now face criminal charges:
A&M Amusement in Chapel Hill
Infinity Gaming Software in Siler City
Sunhouse Gas Station in Siler City
Park-N-Shop Gas Station in Siler City
Country Store in Siler City
BJS Gas/Bennett Vape and Tobacco in Bennett
Businesses that received a ‘Letter of Compliance’
The Sheriff’s Office said that businesses with fewer than five illegal gambling machines were sent “letter of compliance” demanding the machines be removed from the business. Those businesses are:
Silk Hope Services in Silk Hope
TC’s Hot Spot in Siler City
Smokerz Depot in Siler City
Lakeside Grocery in Chapel Hill
Community Store in Moncure
Jordan Mini Mart in Moncure
Quick N Easy 8 in Bonlee
Bright Mart in Goldston
Pittsboro Mini Mart in Pittsboro
Pittsboro Food Mart in Pittsboro
Marathon in Siler City