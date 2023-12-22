Seventeen Russian drones downed in southern Ukraine overnight, infrastructure and warehouse damaged

Ten Shahed kamikaze drones were shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast, another four in Kherson Oblast, and three more in Odesa Oblast during the latest overnight Russian attack on Ukraine's southern regions, the Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram on Dec. 22.

A fire broke out in the infrastructure facility in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv Oblast, after the attack, regional governor, Vitaliy Kim wrote on Telegram, adding that the fire was extinguished.

Air defenses also repelled Russian raids on port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast. However, downed drone wreckage damaged a grain warehouse and set it on fire. The blaze was quickly extinguished by the company's employees.

No casualties were reported in either incident.

The Russian military carried out a third consecutive drone strike on Kyiv in the last six days, the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Popkov, reported on Dec. 22.

“One of the Russian drones caused havoc in Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv,” he said. “A fire broke out on the upper floors of multi-story residential building, and three apartments suffered partial wall collapse, while another three had their windows shattered. Preliminary data indicates two injured with soft tissue bruises and lacerations, one of whom has been hospitalized.”

A total of 24 out of 28 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight.

