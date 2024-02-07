Seventh annual Give BIG Green Bay provides opportunities for anyone to make a big impact

Every dollar donated during Give BIG Green Bay is an opportunity for local nonprofits to think big and make an even bigger impact, causing ripple effects for years to come.

When Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust received almost $39,000 during Give BIG Green Bay in 2019, it became an opportunity to leverage its impact even more. Thanks to the additional funds, they utilized new operating support to apply for and win the only Coastal Wetlands grant awarded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the Midwest that year. The $450,000 award resulted in the acquisition of 74 acres of important natural wetlands along Wequiock Creek in Brown County to protect the Point au Sable Wildlife Preserve and its waterfowl. It’s just one example we are seeing over and over again, because of your generosity.

Give Big Green Bay

As we approach our seventh annual community-wide giving day, from noon Feb. 21 to noon Feb. 22, everyone will have the opportunity to participate and add to these remarkable stories. More than $10.4 million has been generated through this unique event so far, and it continues to spur ongoing partnerships, encouragement, and catalytic growth for nonprofits throughout the year.

Funds raised through Give BIG Green Bay can be used for anything an organization needs to fill the gaps and address unanticipated needs. COVID-19 and the ongoing impact of the pandemic is just one example of nonprofits using giving day dollars to respond to our community’s needs.

Casa ALBA Melanie, a local Hispanic resource center, was among the 40 nonprofits to benefit from Give BIG Green Bay 2020. It received more than $50,000 in donations. During those early days of lockdown, the local Hispanic population was hit particularly hard by the impacts of the pandemic. Casa ALBA quickly shifted how it delivered services to meet families’ educational, health, and employment needs. Without the funds received from donors during Give BIG Green Bay, the staff said it would have been difficult to make those changes as quickly as they did.

With money the Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust received during Give BIG Green Bay in 2019, it applied for a grant that allowed it to buy 74 acres of natural wetlands along the Wequiock Creek in Brown County.

Organizations like the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Brown County have used the platform to spotlight initiatives like Grounded Café, which offers job training opportunities for older adults and individuals with disabilities. The visibility and support provided through Give BIG Green Bay has helped transform the café from a small startup to a beacon of inclusion and community support. Just last year, it launched Brown County’s first fully accessible food truck with the help of Give BIG funds in combination with other community grants and investments.

You can help us build upon the momentum generated over the last six years.

In the coming weeks, we encourage you to visit giveBIGgreenbay.org to learn about the 50 local nonprofits participating in Give BIG Green Bay 2024. Find a story that moves you and share it with someone else. Discover the organizations that have touched your life, maybe without you even knowing it. Get inspired to give in any way you can.

Every way you engage in this day of giving will help strengthen our community. Join us.

Mark Murphy is president and CEO of the Green Bay Packers and Dennis Buehler is president and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

