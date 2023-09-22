Seventh annual Recovery Reinvented set for Oct. 5 in Minot

Sep. 21—GRAND FORKS — The seventh annual Recovery Reinvented, an event to raise awareness of addiction and eliminate the shame and stigma associated with this disease, is set for Oct. 5 in Minot.

The daylong event, an initiative launched six years ago by North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum, will take place at the Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at Minot State University. Free and open to the public, sessions will also be livestreamed. Registration is required, and space is limited. Registration is open for both in-person and online attendees. Visit

www.recoveryreinvented.com

.

The event is hosted by the Office of the First Lady, Office of Recovery Reinvented, and the North Dakota Health and Human Services' Behavioral Health Division. It is promoted as an opportunity to celebrate North Dakotans and their family members in recovery, recognizing the dedicated individuals who provide prevention, treatment and recovery services and supports, and raising awareness about programs and services that can help people to achieve recovery.

The program will include state and national addiction and recovery experts who will focus their talks on reinventing recovery through the sharing of stories, creating recovery-friendly cultures in the workplace and community, and eliminating the stigma surrounding addiction.

Keynote speakers include:

Dr. Lipi Roy, an internal medicine physician who is board-certified in addiction medicine, is the founder of SITA MED, an addiction and health speaking company based in New York. She is a sought-after international speaker, media personality and host of the YouTube series "Health, Humor and Harmony." Roy has been working with the homeless, incarcerated, and patients suffering from chronic substance abuse for years.

Dr. Stephen Loyd, chief medical officer for Cedar Recovery in Tennessee, was appointed chairperson of the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. Loyd has been in recovery from opioid and benzodiazepine addiction since July 8, 2004.

Scott Davis, who served as executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission from 2009 to 2021, worked for three governors and 23 tribal chairs. Davis has been sober for 17 years.

"As I enter 17 years of sobriety, day by day I am thankful to Creator for a beautiful life," Davis said in a new release from the Governor's Office announcing the event. "I am also grateful and excited to share my story at this year's Recovery Reinvented."

Full biographies of each of the keynote speakers are available on the Recovery Reinvented website.

On the event's social media, there will be opportunities to submit nominations for the Recovery Champion awards, which honor local individuals and groups making an impact in the field of addiction and recovery. There will also be opportunities to share and submit stories of recovery.

Addiction and recovery-related nonprofit organizations and service providers also are encouraged to join the Recovery Reinvented Expo, which will connect people to extensive addiction, recovery and mental health organizations and resources throughout North Dakota. Those who are interested in these opportunities can visit

www.recoveryreinvented.com

to learn more and sign up. Updates are being shared on that website and by the Governor, First Lady and Recovery Reinvented's social media on Facebook @GovernorDougBurgum, @FirstLadyND and @RecoveryND, and on Instagram and X @FirstLadyND and @Recovery_ND.

Individuals, family members and groups are invited to join in celebrating recovery by wearing a purple item of clothing or accessory, writing on a sign about why you celebrate recovery, taking a picture of yourself or a group, and sending it to

info@recoveryreinvented.com

. Pictures will be posted on social media and may be shared during the Recovery Reinvented event Oct. 5 in Minot.

This will be the first time Recovery Reinvented is being hosted in Minot. It was held for the first time in Grand Forks last fall. Prior to that, it's been held three times in Bismarck, once in Fargo, and virtually in 2020.

To learn more about recovery programs and services in North Dakota, visit

www.hhs.nd.gov/behavioral-health.com

or contact the state's Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Behavioral Health at (701) 328-8920, 711 (TTY) or

dhsbhd@nd.gov

.

Anyone experiencing a behavioral health crisis can call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for immediate help. Learn more at

www.hhs.nd.gov/988

and

www.hhs.nd.gov/mental-health/crisis-services

.

Recovery Talk offers an opportunity to connect with a peer support specialist for free, 24/7, by calling or texting (701) 291-7901.