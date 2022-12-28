Seventh defendant pleads guilty in rapper Young Thug’s YSL gang indictment

Another defendant in the sweeping YSL Rico indictment against rapper Young Thug and nearly two dozen others has pleaded guilty.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in the courtroom Wednesday as Antonio Sledge became the seventh person to take a plea deal.

Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, agreed to an Alford plea, in which a defendant doesn’t admit he committed the crime, but acknowledges that it is in his best interest to plead guilty.

Quantavious Grier, the brother of superstar Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, also took a deal in the case.

Winnie Lee (aka Slimelife Shawty), Martinez Arnold (aka Duke) and Walter Murphy also took deals.

The number of defendants down to 21 ahead of the January trial date.

