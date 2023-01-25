Seventh-grader arrested after threatening to shoot students at Ky. middle school

A middle school student has been arrested after threatening a school shooting in Elizabethtown.

The student, a seventh-grader at Bluegrass Middle School, allegedly said they planned to bring a gun to campus Wednesday and shoot other students, Elizabethtown police said in a news release shared on Facebook Tuesday night. The student, who is charged with terroristic threatening, allegedly made the statements to classmates, police said.

Police were contacted about the threat at 3:50 p.m. by Hardin County Control, the county’s centralized dispatch center.

Police said they had identified and taken the student into custody within an hour and a half of receiving the complaint, which they said was substantiated by multiple witnesses.

“Regardless of the suspect’s age, this type of behavior is criminal and will not be tolerated,” police said in the release.