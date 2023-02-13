Seventh Iowan convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets jail time

An Adel computer programmer who entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot has been sentenced to three years of probation and 15 days in jail.

Chad Heathcote, 42, is one of eight Iowans so far to face charges related to the attack on the Capitol. He pleaded guilty in November 2022 to a single charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

What did Chad Heathcote do in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot?

According to court filings, Heathcote traveled to Washington, D.C., for the rally that preceded the riot, and by 3 p.m. Jan. 6 was outside a door on the northeast side of the building, speaking to an officer who told him not to enter.

Another rioter opened the door from inside to leave, and Heathcote went inside, followed by others, disobeying orders from an officer to leave until a group of officers ejected them through the door they'd entered.

Heathcote was not accused of property damage or violence toward officers.

Chad Heathcote was charged Tues. May 5, 2022, with participating in the Jan. 6., 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Heathcote was arrested in Adel Wed. May 4, 2022.

Who is Chad Heathcote?

In court filings and at Monday's sentencing, defense attorney Andrew Graeve has portrayed Heathcote as a hardworking family man.

According to Graeve, Heathcote came from an abusive childhood home, served as a mechanic in the National Guard and Navy and worked as an engineer and entrepreneur before teaching himself computer programming, which he now does for a central Iowa company. He is married and has one child.

Prosecutors on Monday agreed that Heathcote's background, which includes no criminal record, spoke in his favor. Instead, they focused on what they believed to be his role in furthering the riot.

What was Chad Heathcote's sentence?

Heathcote requested he be sentenced 12 months probation, while prosecutors asked for 36 months as well as 30 days of incarceration. Judge Carl Nichols sentenced Heathcote to 36 months probation and ordered him to serve 15 days in jail, broken up into weekends, and pay $500 restitution for damage to the Capitol.

Prosecutor Jason Manning said jail time was appropriate because Heathcote had been the first through the door and inspired others to follow.

"His conduct was critical in helping a group of rioters breach a door that, before Mr. Heathcote approached it, was not breached," he said.

Nichols said Heathcote's actions were "about average" compared with other Jan. 6 participants convicted of similar charges and noted he accepted responsibility and expressed remorse for his actions.

Court documents also note Heathcote previously held aircraft pilot and training licenses, which have been revoked by the Federal Aviation Administration because of his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot.

What did Chad Heathcote have to say about his actions?

Heathcote spoke before Nichols announced the sentence and said he appeared with "deep regret and a heavy heart."

"In hindsight, I wish I had never gone to D.C.," he said. "If this experience has taught me anything, it’s that I only have the ability to change myself. I'm determined to make amends and move forward positively."

Nichols said he found Heathcote's statement to be sincere and counted it in his favor at sentencing.

Which Iowans still face charges?

Eight Iowans have been charged in the Jan. 6 attack, and seven have been convicted or pleaded guilty. Only Leo Kelly, a technology executive from Cedar Rapids, is still awaiting trial, scheduled for May.

Of the seven convicted, five have been sentenced, including Heathcote. The longest has been for Kyle Young of Redfield, sentenced to more than seven years in prison; the shortest, next to Heathcote, was a 30-day sentence for Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar.

Still awaiting sentencing are Polk County mother-and-son duo Deborah and Salvador Sandoval in April.

