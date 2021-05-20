Seventh person arrested in fatal 2020 shooting
May 20—A seventh person was arrested Monday in the fatal shooting of a young Sanford woman as she sat in a vehicle.
Jadakis Kaesean Tysor, 21, of 506 Pineland St., Sanford, was taken into custody in the 100 block of Lightwood Lane in the Fire Tower Crossing apartments off Fire Tower Road, according to a Sanford police news release.
He is charged with first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling, the release said.
He and four others are charged with murder in the Jan. 11, 2020, death of 22-year-old Diamond Richardson, police have said.
Richardson was a passenger in the car that was peppered with gunfire about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Simmons and South Moore streets.
Sanford police officers were patrolling in the area and heard multiple gunshots in the area of Chatham and South Moore streets. As they responded, they saw people running away, but were able to take Rayshawn Ahmick Donaldson Jr., 21, and a 17-year-old juvenile, both of Sanford, into custody.
Both are charged with first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling as are Emrique Deangelo Lee, 20, and Vicente Galarza Alvarez, 18, both of Sanford; and Robert Dwayne Lee, 21, of Cameron.
Jazmine Urrutia, 20, of Sanford, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.