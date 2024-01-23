Seventh person heading to prison for gang shootout across Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

A seventh person connected to a May 2020 shooting along Ocean Boulevard has been sentenced to eight years in prison, according to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Anthony Griffin, 20, of Pageland, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in February 2022 and was sentenced on Tuesday.

On May 17, 2020, rival gangs from Chesterfield County shot at each other across Ocean Boulevard, according to previous reporting by The Sun News.

Two rival groups from the Chesterfield County area encountered each other on opposite sides of Ocean Boulevard. They began firing at each other across and through traffic, according to the release. An employee at a shop on the corner was struck in the back but has recovered from her wound.

Griffin was 17 at the time of the crime.

In total, eight people were arrested and seven people pled guilty to charges related to the shooting. Sentences ranged in length from six to 11 years.

“The Myrtle Beach Police Department, especially Chris White, the lead investigator, did an outstanding job with this investigation,” said Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. “It is due to their dedication and hard work that we were able to secure guilty pleas from all these defendants in this case.”