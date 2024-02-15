Seventh Street Bridge rehab kicks off in March

The single-leaf bascule span of the Seventh Street Bridge stretches across the Black River on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Part of the Seventh Street Bridge in Port Huron will undergo a major rehabilitation later this year, but according to the city, passers-by on land or water shouldn’t be too impacted by closures.

City Council members signed off on the $616,700 project on Monday. The rehab itself will target the bridge’s approach spans, or substructure, near the Black River — much of it largely unseen by the public.

“The tentative start date is March 11, and the project completion date is July 12, which is right before Blue Water Fest,” Public Works Director Eric Witter said early Wednesday. “So, if the project goes as planned — and we believe it will — that work will be done.”

“There is a period (of closure),” he said. “We got authorization from the (U.S.) Coast Guard to keep it in the down position between March 25 and March 31 this year, and obviously, that’s well ahead of most of the boating season.

“So, for the work that has to occur while the bridge is closed, we did it early on in the project so it won’t affect boat traffic. At some point, there’ll be intermittent closures and openings (with a) traffic control setup (for vehicles). The one thing that the public is probably going to see the most is the concrete decking cars drive over will be receiving an epoxy overlay to protect the concrete.”

There will be a detour posted when the bridge may be briefly closed to through traffic, while the bridge itself remains largely operational.

The Seventh Street Bridge span begins to lift on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

The Seventh Street Bridge was last subject to rehab work in 2007.

Witter said a bridge safety inspection is required every two years. The last one was in 2022.

At the time, he said the city’s consultant “identified a fair among of spalling and delamination,” referring to the breaking off or material separation, of concrete of the bridge’s substructure.

Then, last year, he said they performed a more detailed inspection to identify “more specifics” related to that deterioration.

A Port Huron mural greets passers-by at the base of the Seventh Street Bridge and pedestrian tunnel on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

According to a memo to council members, the main span of the bridge is a single-leaf bascule with two parallel girders and a steel-graded deck. One side’s concrete approach includes a pedestrian tunnel, while the other contains the massive counterweight for the bridge.

The 2007 rehab replaced part of the main span, its sidewalks, and other hardware, as well as some mechanical systems and the bridge’s head house.

The next rehab will also include substructure and deck patching, crack repair, and the resealing of bridge joints. Its bidder approved by council was the Shelby Township-based Z Contractors, Inc.

“When you put a contract together, you want to give the contractor a big enough window to do the work and schedule if they have other construction projects going on or not,” Witter said when asked about the project’s timeline. “With this project, there’s no mechanical or electrical work occurring, so the bridge will always be functional. It’s just a matter of what position the bridge has to be in for them to perform their work.”

