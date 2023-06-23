Seventh Street Truck Park bar shooter receives 29-year prison term

The first of two men convicted in the Seventh Street Truck Park bar shootings in St. Paul received a 29-year prison sentence Friday.

Jurors in February convicted Devondre Phillips, 31, of eight counts of attempted murder for his role in the 2021 gunfight.

Fifteen people were injured and a 27-year-old bystander, Marquisha Wiley, was killed. A jury found Terry Brown, 34, guilty last week of murder in Wiley’s shooting; he was also convicted of four counts of attempted murder. He’s scheduled to be scheduled in August.

Phillips apologized during his sentencing hearing Friday.

“I’m sorry for the innocent victims” and their families, he said. He said he’ll spend the rest of his life trying to make up for what he did.

Most inmates in Minnesota serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison and the remainder on supervised release. Phillips has credit for one year and 257 days served since his arrest in the case.

Phillips testified at his trial that confrontations with Brown and two of Brown’s friends had escalated since June 2021. Brown and his friends were at the bar when they realized Phillips was also there, the prosecution said at Brown’s trial.

Phillips said one of Brown’s friends threatened him and the other two walked toward him from other angles. Phillips fired a gun, striking one of Brown’s friend in the stomach. He also shot Brown, who fired back.

Surveillance video from the crowded bar showed people drinking and dancing before the shooting started, but then mayhem began as patrons scrambled to the floor and tried to get to safety.

