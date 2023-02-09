Seventh Street Truck Park shooting trial goes to jury as Devondre Phillips claims self-defense

Jury deliberations began late Wednesday in the trial of Devondre Trevon Phillips, who is accused of attempted murder for firing his gun in the Seventh Street Truck Park mass shooting in St. Paul but is claiming self-defense.

The jury began deliberations shortly before 5 p.m. following seven days of testimony.

The 30-year-old has been charged with eight counts of attempted murder with intent for allegedly firing shots that set off a gunfight with another alleged shooter — Terry Lorenzo Brown — shortly after midnight on Oct. 10, 2021.

When the flurry of gunfire ended, 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley lay dead and 13 others also caught in the crossfire were injured. Phillips and Brown were also wounded.

Brown, 34, of St. Paul, faces one count of second-degree murder — for allegedly firing the shot that killed Wiley — and four counts of attempted murder. His jury trial is scheduled to begin April 3.

Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Treye Kettwick told the jury in closing arguments that the evidence, including video surveillance and still images from inside the bar, showed Phillips firing first, hitting Brown’s friend Jeffrey Hoffman in the stomach and then firing toward Brown.

He said the seven other shooting victims “were in the line of fire for Mr. Phillips, always behind Terry Brown,” Kettwick said. “That’s how you are here with eight counts for each person that he struck with gunfire at the Truck Park bar.”

Phillips testified this week, telling jurors that Brown had it out for him for several months. He said Brown first became upset with him after he stuck up for his cousin, who was Brown’s girlfriend, following a domestic dispute between the pair at the Flameburger restaurant in Little Canada that June.

It led to three other violent encounters and cellphone threats, said Phillips, who left for Las Vegas to “wait for things to cool down,” his attorney John Lesch told jurors last week.

But when he got back into town on Oct. 9, Brown, Hoffman and their friend Allen Walker entered the bar while Phillips was inside. Phillips and his attorney said that Brown, Hoffman and Walker were the aggressors in the bar that night, that they came at him from three different angles.

Phillips testified that Hoffman approached him with a gun in his waistband, leaned down and said to him in his ear, “Caught ya, you’re dead.”

“In this case we’re talking about self-defense for which the issue is, who is the aggressor?” Lesch told jurors during closing arguments. “Not who shot first. Who is the aggressor?”

