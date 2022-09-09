Seventh suspect arrested in New Kensington shooting

Sep. 9—A seventh person suspected in the July murder of a man in New Kensington was arrested Thursday.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced that 16-year-old Da'Montae Brooks was taken into custody at a home in Dunbar, Fayette County, by state police and members of an unspecified fugitive task force.

Ziccarelli did not release any additional details of the arrest.

Brooks, according to court records, was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. in New Kensington on charges of criminal homicide, second-degree murder, robbery and other offenses in connection with the July 3 killing of Jason Raiford.

Police said Raiford was shot at least 11 times.

Brooks is being held without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16, according to court records.

Ziccarelli said Brooks is the "final actor" to be charged in connection with Raiford's shooting.

One adult and five juveniles were previously charged with murder and other offenses.

Police said Raiford, 39, was targeted by the group of teens over a drug debt.

