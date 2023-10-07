Seventh suspect charged in Imperial Stewart's death

A seventh person has been charged in connection with the disappearance and death of 17-year-old Imperial Stewart.

Columbus police on Friday announced that Raymor Dumas, 43, of the Far East Side, has been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. A warrant had been issued for his arrest and he was not in custody as of Friday night.

Stewart was last seen Sept. 20 near Cleveland Avenue and Huy Road with Michael Bowles, 20, and his brother, 18-year-old Mi'Quel Bowles, according to Columbus police.

Stewart's remains were found Tuesday night on a church property on the city’s Northeast side, according to court records and Stewart’s family. The remains have not been officially identified publicly by the Franklin County Coroner's Office or police.

Michael Bowles was charged with murder and arrested Wednesday, Columbus police said.

According to court records, Stewart bought a firearm from Michael Bowles, and after the transaction, the Bowles brothers and a 16-year-old attempted to rob Stewart. During that attempted robbery, Stewart resisted and was shot, according to court records.

The 16-year-old faces delinquency charges of murder, obstruction of justice and robbery in Franklin County Municipal Court. The Dispatch is not naming him because he has not been charged as an adult, at least at this time.

Mi’Quel Bowles, 18, of the city's Glenbrook/Easthaven area, faces a felony charge of obstructing justice. Police say he lied when he claimed not to have any knowledge of the shooting and denied being in the car when it happened.

Tywisha Peterson, 40, the mother of the Bowles brothers, faces a felony charge of obstructing justice. The resident of Columbus' Northern Woods neighborhood is accused of discussing with her sons about how to get rid of a vehicle involved in a murder, and then lying about the conversation.

Genee Dumas, 39, of Columbus' Southeast Side, faces charges of obstruction, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. According to court records, she attempted to break her daughter’s cellphone as her daughter was interviewed by police.

Dumas’ 17-year-old daughter faces delinquency charges of obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

Abyone with information about Raymor Dumas' whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Raymour Dumas charged in death of Columbus teen Imperial Stewart