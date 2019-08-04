Several 2020 Democrats say President Trump deserves some blame for El Paso, Ohio shootings

Following two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas this weekend that left 29 dead, several 2020 Democratic candidates on Sunday said President Trump's rhetoric towards minorities and immigrants is at least partly to blame for inciting such violence.

Several of two dozen candidates vying for the Democratic nomination also castigated the president and his fellow Republicans for failing to enact stricter gun control measures.

Federal authorities believe the gunman in Saturday’s shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, that left 20 dead may have been motivated by a deep hatred towards Mexicans — both legal immigrants and undocumented migrants — coming into the United States. The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Authorities have not yet confirmed a motive for the mass shooting in the Dayton, Ohio, nightlife district — just 13 hours after the El Paso incident — that left at least 10 dead before the gunman was shot dead.

The shootings come amidst Trump and Democrats fighting over a series of verbal attacks from Trump against minority lawmakers over the last several weeks, including a series of tweets aimed at four freshman House Democrats — all women of color — who he suggested should "go back" to where they come from.

The president, who made building a wall at the U.S-Mexico border a central plank of his 2016 presidential run, denounced the El Paso incident on Twitter as an “act of cowardice." He later said in brief remarks to reporters Sunday that "hate has no place in our country." Trump also argued his administration has already done "a lot" to combat gun violence but that perhaps there was more to do.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who represented El Paso in Congress and is now running for the Democratic presidential nomination, said in television interviews Sunday that he believes Trump is a "racist" and charged that Trump’s rhetoric about immigrants and asylum seekers is in part to blame for the horrendous attack in Texas

"Anybody who begins their campaign for the presidency by calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals; anyone who, as president, describes asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border as an infestation or an invasion or animals; anyone who describes those who do not match the majority of this country as somehow inherently dangerous or defective; sows the kinds of fear, the kind of reaction that we saw in El Paso yesterday," O’Rourke told CBS’s "Face the Nation."

Law enforcement authorities on Sunday said they were investigating the shooting in El Paso as an act of domestic terrorism. Authorities were reviewing an anti-immigrant manifesto they believe the gunman posted online minutes before the shooting.

But Trump also seemed to blame the rampages on mental illness.

"If you look at both of these cases, this is mental illness," he said. "These are both really people that are very, very seriously mentally ill."