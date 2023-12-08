Several additional arrests made in Central Indiana dog fighting, drug trafficking ring

Federal agents have arrested several additional people in Central Indiana this week as part of a continuing investigation into a dog fighting, drug trafficking and illegal firearms ring in the region, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Seven people were taken into custody after investigators served multiple search warrants in the large-scale probe that netted 21 individuals this fall. The latest warrants covered residences in Indianapolis, Anderson and Muncie.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana on Friday said agents seized 12 firearms, “significant” amounts of controlled substances, over $42,000 in cash, dog fighting paraphernalia and about 75 dogs.

Each of the men, whose ages range from 37 to 71, were charged with conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture. The charge carries a 5-year penalty in federal prison if convicted.

The latest sweep comes after a multi-law enforcement agency crackdown on the dog-fighting and illegal gambling ring in September.

In those raids, officers seized about 90 dogs, 43 firearms, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine across more than two dozen Indiana locations.

Police at the time learned the accused criminal enterprise dated back to about 2001.

