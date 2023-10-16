Several agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard join search for missing Vero Beach man
Several agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard join search for missing Vero Beach man
Several agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard join search for missing Vero Beach man
Colson along with show co-star Theresa Plaisance are focused on becoming “the faces of the league” even though, as the show description claims, “no one asked them to.”
If you rented a van from Zipcar a while back, there's a chance it failed to meet the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's standards. The NHTSA hit Zipcar with a first-of-its-kind fine for "renting vehicles with open, unrepaired recalls," the agency announced on Monday. The federal safety agency regulates vehicle recalls in the U.S., and its scope expanded with the "Safe Rental Car Act" in 2016.
Head coach Gregg Berhalter broke down the lessons learned from the USMNT's loss to Germany at a pre-training news conference Monday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Web Summit, the big tech conference brand that runs events in several cities and whose 70,000 person flagship event in Lisbon is taking place next month, is running into a wall -- a wall of outrage. Founders, investors and others from the technology community in Israel have gone ballistic over comments made by the founder and figurehead of Web Summit, Paddy Cosgrave, related to the fighting underway across Israel and Gaza, specifically his criticism of Israel's retaliatory actions. Now, the anger with Cosgrave has gone viral, and today it looked like it was about to overrun promotion efforts for Web Summit a month out from their event.
The reversible top-seller will keep you warm on chilly evenings while elevating your decor — it makes a great gift too.
A look at Suzanne Somers's pay equity dispute that got her fired from "Three's Company."
Trick or (dog) treat! These goofy get-ups will make for some frighteningly funny photos of your fur baby.
Goldman Sachs is reportedly looking to get out of the consumer lending business, which could have implications for Apple's credit card and savings accounts.
Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle company Archer Aviation plans to start air taxi operations in Abu Dhabi in 2026, making the city its first international market outside the United States. From there, Archer plans to launch an air taxi service across the United Arab Emirates as part of the company's recently signed memorandum of understanding with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). The plans for UAE air taxi development come off the back of the California-based company's $142 million deal in August to provide up to six of its "Midnight" aircraft to the U.S. Air Force.
Kia has started taking reservations for its EV9, the full-size SUV that has been positioned as the flagship for the company's EV portfolio. Reservations for the Kia EV9 are $750 and can be applied to the purchase price, according to the company. Kia taking reservations for an EV is a relatively new strategy for the automaker that began with the 2022 EV6 sedan.
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and more.
Starting at $27.
Most warm jackets are super bulky, but this shirt jacket keeps warmth in so well that it may just be the best insulated jacket ever.
Swift and Kelce are going (very) public with their romance as they've reportedly been dating longer than we think.
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.
Former FTX exec Nishad Singh testified Monday that he knew customer money had been transferred to a trading firm controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried.
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.
Flexport founder Ryan Petersen said in September — in the wake of his hand-picked CEO's sudden departure — that the logistics company needed to get its house in order. It started with Petersen rescinding dozens of employment offers and looking to lease out the company’s office space as it looks to get costs under control. The layoffs, which began October 13, are the latest drama to ripple through the company since Dave Clark resigned as CEO last month and Petersen, once again, reclaimed the top leadership post.