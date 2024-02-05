Several AISD schools had damage from recent arctic blast. Here's how the 2022 bond may help

Kornel Rady and Rebecca Knott take a morning walk as a cold front sweeps through downtown Austin on Jan. 15. A sudden drop in temperature and brisk wind chilled Austinites to the bone and damaged heating and plumbing at many area schools.

After an arctic blast plunged Central Texas into dangerous, subfreezing conditions in January, some parents were frustrated to learn of heating and plumbing issues at 39 Austin schools.

Austin Independent School District officials immediately sent employees to fix the problems once they were discovered, according to the district.

Administrators hope the $2.4 billion bond package that voters approved in 2022 will alleviate many of the issues that surfaced at Austin schools last month due to a combination of the subfreezing weather and aged infrastructure.

The arctic blast enveloped the Austin area Jan. 14-17. Most area students returned to class Jan. 16, a day after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Because the roads were largely clear of ice, the Austin district decided students should return, though with a two-hour delay. That decision came as schools across the state reported issues with busted pipes and heating equipment, including more than three dozen campuses in Austin.

The district found weather-related maintenance issues at 39 campuses, said Michael Mann, AISD's executive director of construction management. However, none of the issues was severe, he said.

At the time, the district confirmed several pipe and heating problems related to cold weather and noted that staff members fixed them as quickly as they could. At Bowie High School, for example, the hallways aren’t temperature controlled, and that led to some issues with plumbing at water fountains and in bathrooms, Principal Mark Robinson said in a letter to parents.

The maintenance issues upset some parents, including Diane Gonzales, whose daughter attends Akins Early College High School, which had heating problems Jan. 16, she said.

“If they knew they had these issues, why put the kids through the stress of going to school?” Gonzales asked.

She said she decided to keep her daughter home from school Jan. 17 because she wasn’t sure if the campus had fixed the heating issues.

Mann, the district's construction management director, said the 2022 bond package will replace a lot of the older equipment that had issues during the arctic blast.

All district campuses are slated for at least some kind of upgrade under that bond program, Mann said. Twenty-five campuses will undergo full reconstruction and four elementary schools with old-fashioned, open-concept styles will be remodeled.

While weather-related issues will still arise, the new upgrades could greatly improve conditions for students and staff, Mann said.

“They’ll be way better off than they were before,” he said.

Before the school district begins planning a bond proposal, officials conduct a full assessment of the district's facilities, which includes examining the buildings’ physical condition and ability to serve students well.

Mann cautioned that staying on top of campus facilities is an ongoing process.

By the time the district finishes construction projects associated with the 2022 bond package, any facility improvements the district made in its $1.05 billion bond package that voters approved in 2017 will be a decade old, he said.

“It’s kind of like painting a battleship,” Mann said. “There will always be needs.”

However, any new equipment the district installs from the 2022 bond package will probably have a longer useful life than the older equipment currently in use at the campuses, he said.

Construction projects related to the 2022 bond package are ongoing at many campuses, but getting through all the work will take time because the bulk of it must happen during the summer, when most students aren’t in class.

