'Several' Americans may be among the dead and those taken hostage in Israel-Hamas war, Blinken said

WASHINGTON−Americans may be among the dead and those taken hostage as Hamas militants continue to attack Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday morning.

"We have reports that several Americans may be among the dead," he said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

The state department is working to verify those reports and others that Americans have been taken hostage in Israel as the American ally is at war.

If those reports are accurate, the U.S. would have a major role in securing their release.

"Any American anywhere who's being detained or held hostage - that's going to be a priority for the scope of this administration," Blinken said.

But he emphasized he did not want to get ahead of the facts: "We have reports we need to verify."

The death toll stands at about 1,000. How many of those casualties are American lives is currently unclear.

The world "should be revolted," Blinken said during a Sunday appearance on ABC News' "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."

"This is a massive terrorist attack that is gunning down Israeli civilians in their towns, in their homes," Blinken said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Several' Americans may be dead or taken hostage in Israel: Blinken