Several arrested in Fairview Heights after shots fired into house

Several people have been arrested after witnesses told police they saw shots fired from a moving car into a Fairview Heights residence.

Police received the call reporting that several shots were fired on Potomac Drive at Concord Avenue at about 9:50 p.m. Monday, according to a release.

Based on the witness’ statements and other information from the owner of the targeted home, police concluded that the shooting may have been retaliation for an earlier domestic disturbance, the release stated.

The owner of the car and several suspects were later located at an apartment in Belleville and they remain in custody of the Fairview Heights Police Department. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the gunfire, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100.