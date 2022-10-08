Several arrested following large fight at Boston playground

The Boston Police Department arrested several people following a large fight at a playground Friday night. Investigators tell Boston 25 News it happened during a football game at Carter Playground on Columbus Ave.

Hundreds of people witnessed the incident, which spilled on to the street.

Police are investigating how the fight started. There’s no word if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW