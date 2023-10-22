Several arrested after meth seized in drug bust across the street from Ga. elementary school

Multiple people were arrested after Haralson deputies said they seized illegal drugs from a home across the street from an elementary school.

The investigation began several months ago when the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a number of tips about drug activity at a home on College Circle in Buchanan.

Officials said neighbors were concerned because the home was directly across the road from Buchanan Elementary School. The home is less than a minute drive from the elementary school.

On Friday, the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force along with Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Bremen Police Department and Buchanan Police Department conducted a search warrant.

Deputies found methamphetamine and drug-related items. The homeowner, Donnie Worthy, 67, of Buchanan was not home at the time of the search.

Haralson authorities arrested the following:

Gary Lee Penson, 74, of Buchanan - possession of methamphetamine

Elizabeth Ann Brown, 47, of Buchanan - possession of methamphetamine

Steven Lamar Boyd, 41, of Buchanan - possession of methamphetamine

Mark Anthony Boyd, 42, of Bremen - possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects

Randall Lamar Boyd, 52, of Hiram - possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects

Sean Connery Thomas, Sr., 55, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects

Kamera Leeanne Dempsey, 49, of Hiram - possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects

Pamela Rainey, who was the eighth person was walking away from the home when deputies arrived. Authorities said she had a warrant out of Polk County. She was arrested and turned over to them.

Worthy, was arrested on Saturday for the charge of maintaining a disorderly house.

“The most concerning part of these tips was the close proximity of this house to an elementary school in our county,” stated Sheriff Stacy Williams. “The fact that this poison was so close to children in our county is unacceptable.”

