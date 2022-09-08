Several arrested in retail theft operation

Sep. 8—VALDOSTA — A recent joint operation between the Valdosta Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office resulted in more than a dozen arrests related to retail theft.

The two departments swung into action Sept. 6-7 and worked together with the organized retail crime offices of major retailers, according to a sheriff's office statement.

The two-day operation led to the seizure of four stolen firearms, methamphetamine, alpha PVP and several thousand dollars of stolen merchandise, authorities said.

The sheriff's office identified suspects using social media to resell suspected stolen merchandise, and in following through on that case, a Valdosta man was arrested on local warrants, as well as being found in possession of several thousand dollars of merchandise identified as stolen from local stores, the sheriff's office said.

Two more Valdosta men were found to be traveling throughout Florida and Georgia to steal merchandise from retailers and then resell it through social media. One was arrested on local warrants, as well as found to be in possession of stolen merchandise, and is also charged with being a felon in possession of a sawed-off shotgun, after a search of his home.

Fourteen more people are charged with offenses ranging from shoplifting to various drug and weapons charges to felony obstruction of an officer, according to the statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.