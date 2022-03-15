Several arrests made during probation check

Mar. 14—A woman in and out of court on drug charges, failure to appear in court and probation violations was arrested again earlier this month by officials conducting a probation check at the residence where she lives. Others were also arrested, according to reports released his week.

Those arrested in the latest incident occurring on March 2 included:

—Mackenzie Faith Cornell, 21, Dunbar Rd., charged with felony possession of heroin, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and was served warrants for probation violation (three) and an attachment for failure to appear.

—Damon Levi Breeding, 22, Thompson Lane, charged with felony possession of heroin, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Timothy Dean Barnes, 32, Timothy Dr., taken into custody on a probation violation warrant.

—Tony Wayne Starkes, 24, Deep Draw Rd., taken into custody on an attachment for failure to appear in court.

—Jackie Lynn Martin, 26, Prentice St., charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (syringes).

According to Investigator Jon Wirey's report, investigators with the Crossville Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office accompanied TDOC probation officers to 119 Thompson Lane. Purpose was to conduct a probation check and to serve warrants of suspects they believed present in the residence.

The on-going investigation dates back to Oct. 7 when most of the same officers went to a Dunbar Rd. address to conduct a probation compliance check on a residence Cornell had said she lived.

Officers were told at that time that Cornell had moved about a month earlier and further investigation traced her to the Thompson Lane address. When found at that residence, Cornell denied living at the residence and was instructed that she needed to comply with all rules of probation. She was not arrested at that time.

On Jan. 26, Cornell was found at an apartment complex off Hwy. 70 N. and at that time was charged with possession of heroin.

On Jan. 27, Crossville Police arrested Cornell at the state probation office for falsifying a drug test.

A probation violation warrant was issued as a result and Cornell was taken into custody on Feb. 9 at the Hwy. 70 N. residence.

On Feb. 17, sheriff's investigators went to the Hwy. 70 N. residence and were told Cornell moved to the Thompson Lane address. Officers went to Thompson Lane but someone locked the door as they arrived and no one inside would respond. The officers left. Later, they learned Cornell was receiving mail at that address and returned with the probation violation warrant and found Cornell hiding in a bedroom used for storage.

Evidence of drugs and drug use was found inside and Cornell was served the probation violation warrant, leading up to the March 2 search.

On March 2, investigators reported finding heroin, a loaded Glock .9-mm handgun and drug paraphernalia. They also seized a cell phone. Those with new warrants and those with new charges were then taken to the Justice Center for booking.

Cornell has been in custody since March 2 without bond on the probation violation warrant. Bond on the new charges was set at $41,200.

Bond for Breeding was set at $32,700 and bond for Martin was set at $1,200.

All are to appear in court to respond to the charges.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com