Several arrests made after ‘large, unruly crowds’ at Hampton Beach

Several people were arrested on Hampton Beach Friday night after officers dealt with a number of ‘large, unruly crowds’ formed on the beach.

In a Facebook post, the Hampton Police Department says the groups were dispersed when officers saw fights start to break out.

The groups then went to Ocean Boulevard and started disrupting traffic, according to police.

Additional police units were requested from surrounding towns and agencies through Rockingham County.

Several arrests were made throughout the day and evening for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and alcohol offenses, police said.

There were no injuries or damage to report.

“We want people to enjoy the beach. Those wishing to cause violence and disruptions will be prosecuted,” the post on the department’s Facebook page said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

