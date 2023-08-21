Several Boston streets closed after water main break on Harrison Avenue, police say

Police have closed down several city streets after a water main break on Harrison Avenue, police said.

Emergency crews were still working to repair the water main break at 66 Harrison Ave. in Chinatown, more than 7 hours after water first flooded the streets.

“Parts of Kneeland, Tyler, Washington, and Hudson Streets will be closed and impacted until repairs are made,” Boston Police said in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

People waded through inches of water or leapfrogged from one dry spot to the next in order to get around the area.

“We were joking around earlier, we were saying that we were in Venice, Italy right now, with the water flowing right now,” said Fatima Ejaa from his new waterfront dining view. “No one could cross the streets, people were all stuck everywhere. We were all confused basically.

‘I don’t think I’ve seen anything like this,” said Melissa Newton.

Inside a cafe, the owner stocked up on ice for drinks and bottled water for dish-washing as soon as they learned the water would be shut off as crews tried to locate the 12-inch main before repairs could be made.

“We probably lost half of sales because as soon as the flooding happened and kind of all the foot traffic stopped. The whole street was blocked off on this end,” said Axel Winnemuller.

Down the street, a company prepared to pump out a basement-level market flooded with several inches of water.

“It’s Sunday, it’s very unfortunate but these things do happen we have over a thousand miles of water main in the city of Boston,” said Tom Bagley.

It’s unclear what caused the main to break but crews believe construction could be to blame.

Boston Police said Sunday night that the streets may remain closed all night and Monday morning commuters should be prepared.

“Please seek an alternative route,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

